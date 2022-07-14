eSSENTIAL Accessibility Reaches Employee Count Milestone, Celebrates Recognitions for Company Culture

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading digital Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, today announced another growth milestone: the company has more than tripled its employee count, increasing from 42 employees in 2020 to now more than 200. Additionally, eA has been named a 2022 Best Workplace™ for Giving Back and a Best Workplace™ for Today's Youth. Both recognitions are based on employee feedback, and reflect the positivity at the root of eA's internal culture.

"We're incredibly proud to be named among the Best Workplaces for Giving Back and for Today's Youth," said Mark Steele , Co-Founder and CEO of eSSENTIAL Accessibility. "These employee-driven honors are a testament to our commitment to create—and sustain—a purpose-driven culture. One in which our employees feel valued and connected to our mission."

These latest recognitions follow eA joining the list of fastest-growing technology companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Canada's Top Growing Companies due to record year-over-year revenue growth.

To be named a Best Workplace for Giving Back, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year, and 90 percent of employees must report they feel good about the way their company contributes to the community. eA's purpose is to empower organizations with the tools, technology, and training needed to make their websites, mobile apps, and digital products accessible for people with disabilities, a community of 1 billion people globally, comprising 15 percent of the population . This recognition validates that eA employees feel connected to this purpose and believe that their daily contributions are making a material difference in the lives of members of the disability community.

To be eligible for Best Workplace for Today's Youth, at least 30 percent of a company's employees must fit the Millennial or younger demographic, and those employees must have a minimum 90 percent positive response when asked how they felt treated at work, regardless of their age.

"The vast majority of younger employees prioritize working for an employer that shares their values , and at eA we lead with ours. Unity, accountability, and resolve are woven into the way in which we support one another, and the partnerships we build with our customers," Steele added.

For more information about eA and its all-in-one digital accessibility solution, visit essentialaccessibility.com . To join the team transforming the digital accessibility industry, browse eA's job openings .

