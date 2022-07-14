TECNO PROMISES INNOVATION AND STYLE AS COMPANY FUSES ART AND TECHNOLOGY INTO SMART DEVICES

HONG KONG, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, with the continuous development of consumer experience economy, art and commercial products are now intertwined and the consumers' demand on smart devices keeps evolving and aspires to be connected with a better future. With this background, TECNO is paving the way for a future of greater smart devices with fusion of art and technology, ushering in a design revolution that aims to give consumers more confidence to show their style and identity through the cutting-edge technology. The introduction of the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is just the beginning for TECNO, with plans to carry this philosophy through to other product lines.

"Our 'stop at nothing' philosophy is what has made TECNO so successful in delivering users products that push the boundaries of what's possible with design and aesthetic," said Lucia Liu, Chief Brand Officer at TECNO. "Having won two major design awards already, we're excited for our special edition device to usher in yet another industry-first for TECNO and deliver consumers a smartphone experience that encompasses everything we stand for as a brand - limitless innovation in design and technology."

Through a partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the company unveiled the new device in the U.S. With this, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Edition (Gift Set) is no longer a mere technology product but a philosophical artwork in the tradition of Mondrian, illustrating the power of nature and the essence of life.

"I love the idea that technology is now embracing art, pairing the past with the present. This combination helps create a product which is more desirable to the younger generation, who is looking for a story behind what they buy - something that evokes an emotional connection. That's really where art comes into play," said Debra LaKind, Senior Director, Intellectual Property & Business Development, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. "Thanks to innovative and forward thinking companies like TECNO, we can experience art in our everyday lives with a piece of technology, like a cell phone."

In the coming months, expect to see more products from TECNO that continue to bring the world of art and technology together on the devices we are using every day.

