Infosys to digitally re-imagine tennis heritage for the International Tennis Hall of Fame

As Digital Innovation Partner for the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Infosys is redefining a digital future with a new tournament digital experience and a metaverse museum for tennis fans around the world

NEWPORT, R.I., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced it will unveil new immersive, digital experiences designed to enhance the tournament for fans at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I. from July 10-17, 2022 and a roadmap of exciting innovations in the metaverse with the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF).

As the sports industry rapidly evolves in response to the emergence of new technologies across Web 3.0, metaverse, cloud, and AI, Infosys is teaming with the ITHF to deliver the following for fans, players, and visitors to the ITHF museum:

a. Digital revamp of the tournament website with an all-new Match Center:

Starting in 2022, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open will feature an all-new match center for fans from around the world to tune in and get powerful data insights across the matches from the tournament. This will feature:

1. Matchbeats and AI Quiz: Matchbeats is an interactive live match visualization that provides fans with interesting point-by-point insights as the action unfolds. The AI powered insights section inside it will provide a narrative around the match situation akin to a commentator in the booth. At the end of each set, fans can engage in an AI quiz based on the stats from the set.

2. Automated Live Commentary: The Infosys Tennis Platform will bring to fans automated text-based live commentary from each of the matches further adding a rich dimension to follow the action.

3. Stats, live results, and scores: The tournament website has also been updated with a new live score and results section which has been automated. Each match will also feature a unique Stats feature that will not only provide match stats but based on AI logic, sort them by significance, and tell a deeper story of the match.

b. Immersive ITHF Metaverse Museum: Infosys and ITHF have also embarked on a journey to preserve the heritage of the sport and celebrate its champions and rich history by developing an immersive virtual metaverse museum that will be accessible for fans around the world.

This year select guests at the ITHF will get a chance to see a sneak peek of the experience on Oculus VR headsets.

The complete project is due to be launched in 2023 with a web and VR version that fans will be able to experience.

"As the Official Digital Innovation Partner and title sponsor for ITHF's annual ATP tournament – the Infosys Hall of Fame Open – we're thrilled to enable the sport of tennis to navigate new frontiers and embrace digital innovation. At the Infosys Hall of Fame Open, we will showcase futuristic innovations leveraging the Infosys Tennis Platform, delivering unforgettable experiences for fans, and uplifting the tennis community as a whole," said Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys.

"We're proud to partner with Infosys to continue to digitally transform the ITHF experience both on and off the tennis courts. This partnership presents exhilarating new opportunities as we will be able to engage fans in the excitement of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open and also provide greater access to the sport's inspiring history to fans across the globe via digital, immersive experiences," said Todd Martin, CEO, ITHF.

For more information, visit infosyshalloffameopen.com. To learn more about Infosys' collaboration with ITHF, visit infosys.com/ITHF.

About the International Tennis Hall of Fame

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is a non-profit organization that preserves and promotes the history of tennis and celebrates its champions, thereby serving as a vital partner in the growth of tennis globally. The ITHF is located in Newport, Rhode Island in the United States, with Hall of Famers hailing from 27 nations around the world. The Hall of Fame honors these legends and chronicles the sport's history in a comprehensive interactive museum in Newport and programming to celebrate the sport around the world. For information on the International Tennis Hall of Fame and its programs, visit tennisfame.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) ( NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov/. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

