Lung Cancer Research Foundation Welcomes New Member of Board of Directors

Matthew "Matt" Cipriani is the owner of 3C/Cipriani Construction Consulting, a healthcare construction and real estate planning and management firm. Matt also serves as Director of Healthcare for Scalora Consulting Group. He combines his vast design, planning, and construction knowledge with his business and soft skills to deliver customized solutions for his clients in each healthcare setting to maximize successful outcomes. Matt earned his Bachelor's degree in Historic Preservation from Roger Williams University, and his MBA from the University of New Haven.

Matt joins LCRF to honor the legacy of his late wife, Dr. Jennifer Zannini-Cipriani, whom he lost to lung cancer in early 2021. Dr. Zannini-Cipriani was a young, active non-smoker and had dismissed her symptoms as asthma until a hospital colleague urged her to get a scan. She was diagnosed with Stage IV EGFR non-small cell lung adenocarcinoma in February 2018. The couple began their own non-profit, Project Breathing Hope, following Jen's diagnosis, to raise funds for research that will extend lives. By joining LCRF's Board of Directors, Matt hopes to bring more awareness to lung cancer, reduce stigma, and fund innovative research to bring hope to other families living with lung cancer.

"I want to raise awareness and get involved in fundraising for the research projects that are out there and could be the drug that gives someone more time," says Matt. "It feels like we are on the cutting edge of what's next and what's going work long-term. We just need more research and more funding. Also, I want to do something positive for our family, and to continue Jen's search for what's next for patients with lung cancer."

"LCRF is delighted to have Matt on its Board," says Reina Honts, chair, LCRF Board of Directors. "He brings passion and commitment to accelerating the pace of research in honor of his late wife, Jennifer. His dedication to pushing the envelope on innovative science is perfectly aligned with LCRF's mission and strategic goal to triple its research investment by 2024."

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 394 research grants, totaling nearly $39 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

