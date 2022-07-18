A Transformation by the Numbers: Consumers Energy Provides Over 2,000 Incentives for Electric Vehicle Charging

JACKSON, Mich., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy continues to power Michigan's electric vehicle transformation, announcing today that it has provided over 2,000 incentives for EV chargers at homes, businesses and at public locations in less than three years.

"By every measurement, Michigan continues to see interest in electric vehicles accelerate," said Sarah Nielsen, Consumers Energy's executive director for electric vehicle programs. "Consumers Energy is proud to power that transformation, working with drivers, business owners and community leaders to make EV ownership convenient, affordable and clean."

Consumers Energy provides incentives for EV charging through its PowerMIDrive and Bring Your Own Charger programs, covering costs for chargers in garages, at businesses and in downtowns and other public locations. The energy provider also plans to power another 200 chargers in the next two years.

Consumers Energy has set a goal to power 1 million EVs in Michigan by 2030. Here are other numbers that illustrate that growth today:

The number of EVs in Consumers Energy's territory has grown 18% in the first quarter alone since the end of last year , to over 18,000 vehicles today. That's according to data collected from the Secretary of State.

Consumers Energy has powered 36 EV fast chargers across the state. Their use has climbed sixfold, from 3,000 sessions to 18,000 , in the last year. Of those, sites in Grand Rapids , Kalamazoo and Saugatuck have been used the most.

is working with 50 employers that want to purchase EVs through its Consumers Energythat want to purchase EVs through its PowerMIFleet program.

Most electric vehicle charging takes place overnight, typically at home during the lowest-cost times, causing little impact on the electric grid. Of all EV charging in Consumers Energy's territory, 81% is outside of the peak hours of 2-7 p.m.

Consumers Energy is committed to supporting electric vehicles for the good of customers, Michigan's automotive economy and the planet. The energy provider's newly approved Clean Energy Plan ensures that EVs will be powered by an entirely carbon-neutral grid by 2040 as new renewable energy sources replace coal plants that will close in the next three years. That's one of the nation's fastest timetables.

"We continue to be excited to see the electric vehicle transformation race ahead of even the expectations we set for ourselves just a couple of years ago," Nielsen said. "Consumers Energy will continue to help this transformation by working with homeowners and businesses to provide incentives and education as they make the easy, affordable and clean switch to EVs."

