Virgo PR Expands Israel PR Division

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR , a leading US-based PR agency announced today the formation of a new practice area within its corporate group that is working with clients in Israel and specialized in Israeli technology companies.

The PR firm has extensive experience working with Israeli companies, including Corsight AI .

"We see Israeli technology companies as innovators, as companies that can benefit from entrepreneurial-minded public relations and digital PR efforts to expand their businesses. We work fast, understand the unique approach of Israeli companies, and plan to expand our Israel reach," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR .

More case studies of Virgo PRs work can be seen here - https://virgo-pr.com/case-studies/

