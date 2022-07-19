LENNAR DEBUTS ACTIVE ADULT HOMES IN PASCO COUNTY'S MASTERPLANNED COMMUNITY OF ANGELINE

LAND O'LAKES, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, recently opened Angeline, a new community of active adult homes designed exclusively for residents 55 and better. Situated in Pasco County's 6,200 acre premiere masterplanned community of Angeline, Lennar's new community will offer an extensive array of luxurious private amenities. Prospective home shoppers are invited to tour Lennar's eight model homes and experience the unparalleled lifestyle that Angeline has to offer. For more information and to schedule a tour, click here.

Now selling at three Active Adult communities across the Tampa market, Lennar recently opened Angeline, a new community of active adult homes designed for residents 55 and better. Situated in Pasco County's 6,200 acre premiere masterplanned community of Angeline, Lennar's new community will offer an ample list of luxurious private amenities. Prospective home shoppers are invited to tour Lennar's eight model homes and experience the Angeline lifestyle today. (PRNewswire)

"Angeline will be a destination city centered around health and wellness and we are proud to introduce this new, residential community designed specifically for Active Adults," said Steve Smith, Tampa Division President for Lennar. "From the thoughtful design details within our homes to the depth of our amenities, no detail has been overlooked when it comes to providing residents with a beautiful and comfortable lifestyle."

Home shoppers at Angeline can select from 12 signature Lennar floorplans in three distinctive collections: Villas, the Estates, and the Executives. Home designs include single-family and villas and range from 1,683-2,775 square feet, with two to three bedrooms and two to three baths. Pricing starts in the low $300,000s for the Villas, high 300,000s for the Estates and mid $400,000s for the Executives.

All homes will offer Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program that outfits every new home with popular features and upgrades at no extra cost. The homes also include connected home components including Ring® pro video doorbell and alarm security kit, Honeywell Home® smart thermostat, Legrand® media panel, Schlage Encode Smart lock®, Flo by Moen® smart water shutoff and eero® pro 6 mesh wifi system.

Within Angeline, there will be a vast assortment of amenities including the MetroLagoon ®. Lennar residents will also have access to a multi-million-dollar amenity center with resort-style recreational opportunities including a swimming pool, fitness center, tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts.

Anchored by the new state-of-the-art H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, the 6,200-acre Angeline will be home to more than 30,000 residents with access to a community farm, 3,600 acres of green space, an extensive trail network, office and retail, onsite school and the fastest internet service in the nation. Moffit's 750-acre life sciences research park – larger than downtown Tampa – will be one of the leading facilities of its type in the world. To learn more about Lennar's new communities in Angeline, please visit the Welcome Home Center at 11342 Flora Crew Ct, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638 or click here.

Lennar is now selling at three Active Adult communities across the Tampa market. In addition to Angeline, the homebuilder is selling at Mirada in San Antonio, FL and Southshore Bay in Wimauma, FL.

For a limited-time only, prospective home shoppers can take advantage of special pricing and incentives during Lennar's 10-day National New Homes Sales Event which ends this coming Sunday, July 24. Lennar Mortgage is currently offering a fixed rate of 4.99% (4.99% APR) when a customer signs a purchase agreement on a select move-in ready home in the greater Tampa Bay area between 07/14/2022 - 07/24/2022 and close by 10/31/22. Requires financing through Lennar Mortgage, LLC.*

Interested homebuyers are encouraged to move fast while these homes with incredible savings last! To discover incredible savings on new homes near you, visit www.lennar.com today.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

*Offer available on select move-in ready homes in the greater Tampa area if the purchase agreement is fully executed between 07/14/2022 and 07/24/2022 and closes and fully funds on or before 10/31/22. Offer may not be combined with any other existing promotions. Sample APR is based on interest rates and terms available as of 07/14/22 and on a purchase price of $415,490 with 20% down factoring in prepaid interest and closing costs. Rates may change or not be available or funds may be exhausted at the time of loan commitment, lock-in or closing. Buyer is subject to qualifications for specific loan terms, occupancy, down payment, credit and underwriting requirements, and/or investor program guidelines. Not an offer to enter into an interest rate or discount point agreement and any such agreement may only be made in writing signed by both the borrower and the lender. Offer requires financing through seller's affiliate Lennar Mortgage, but use of Lennar Mortgage is not required to purchase a home ( See Affiliated Business Arrangement Disclosure ). Lennar Mortgage, LLC – NMLS # 1058, Mortgage Lender/Servicer License #MLD549. Seller's Broker: Lennar Realty, Inc. Construction License(s): CGC1518166. Date 07/22

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lennar