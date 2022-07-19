Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Phipps Reporting

HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Phipps Reporting. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with sixteen additional offices, Phipps Reporting is one of the largest and most successful firms in the state of Florida.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christine Phipps and Phipps Reporting to our organization. The company has experienced dynamic growth over the past 10 years making the Inc. 5000 eight consecutive times, fueled by its best-in-class employees and reporters, acquisition strategy and unflagging dedication to providing outstanding services. This acquisition will significantly expand the depth and quality of Lexitas' service offerings in the Florida, Midwest and Southeast markets," said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer at Lexitas.

Christine Phipps, CEO of Phipps Reporting, said "Lexitas is the only firm I would have ever considered for the Phipps Reporting team and clients. In my wildest dreams, I never imagined the success that Phipps would achieve, and the time has come for us to take the next step so that we can continue our growth and take Phipps to the next level. By joining the Lexitas family, we will be able to offer an expanded range of services, while continuing to provide the warm, personalized service that our clients expect and which we are known for. The synergy of our two companies will create an unparalleled client experience."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.phippsreporting.com/.

