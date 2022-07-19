Minting for "The Officer Tatum NFT Collection" Begins Today at 8 AM/EDT at DeepRedSky.io; Exclusives Featured on the DeepRedSky NFT Marketplace (Powered by Parler)

Minting for "The Officer Tatum NFT Collection" Begins Today at 8 AM/EDT at DeepRedSky.io; Exclusives Featured on the DeepRedSky NFT Marketplace (Powered by Parler)

Five Unique OG NFT Designs Immortalize Former Police Officer & Popular U.S. Political Commentator

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRedSky, the premium NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace connecting collectors with world-class individuals and brands online, announces the launch of "The Officer Tatum NFT Collection." The exclusive collection showcases and preserves the many facets, messages, and learnings of the widely successful political commentator, entrepreneur, former police officer, and co-founder of BLEXIT. Brandon Tatum's inspiring and empowering experiences come to life through this dedicated collection of NFTs.

"The Officer Tatum NFT Collection" will be limited to 1,500 pieces in total during this OG release and will be delivered to collectors in gumball style when minted at $50 each. The collection features five unique designs with predetermined rarity, with a dedicated utility attached for each design:

NFT Qty: 175 - "Beaten Black and Blue"

NFT Qty: 300 - "Inspire, Educate, Empower"

NFT Qty: 600 - "In the End We Win"

NFT Qty: 125 - "Let's Get Into This!"

NFT Qty: 300 - "Make Men, Men Again"

The u Collectors are encouraged to mint and hold to gain access to everything: exclusive virtual events, signed merchandise, and more.

Officer Tatum's 'Beaten Black & Blue' NFT - features Brandon Tatum's career as an officer, and collectors are entered to win a copy of his book with NFT purchase.

Collect Brandon Tatum's 'Inspire, Educate & Empower' NFT and you'll be entered for a chance to win a ticket to a Brandon Tatum speaking event of your choice.

The 'In The End We Win' NFT features a patriotic theme and his love for America. Purchase this NFT and be entered to win a specially designed wristband.

'Let's Get Into This' NFT is a nod to his podcast and beloved video content. Purchase this exclusive NFT & you may win popular fan merch from his store.

'Make Men Men Again' NFT is exclusive to DeepRedSky and features his commitment to manhood. NFT purchasers may win his exclusive Make Men Men Again merch.

Explore Brandon Tatum's exclusive Officer Tatum NFT Collection on DeepRedSky, and learn more at: https://deepredsky.io/sale/officer-tatum/officer-tatum

About DeepRedSky (DRS): The premium marketplace delivers an engaging yet simplified user experience and connects fans and collectors with world-class individuals and brands across politics, media, sports, and the arts. DeepRedSky features creators who share the values of freedom of expression and protection from Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government. Offering creator-to-peer NFTs with varying degrees of rarity, DeepRedSky is amping up the digital purchase experience through auctions, pack and drops, gumball machine schemas, and instant buys. Collectors can purchase NFTs via credit card and crypto and receive NFTs through any wallet on the Solana blockchain.

About Parler Inc.: Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome, and civil debate is encouraged around diverse topics. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a growing global community of content creators. To learn more, visit https://parler.com or download on the iOS App Store now.

