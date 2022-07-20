CIBC awards $350,000 to affordable housing and small business partners

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced it has awarded $350,000 to several affordable housing and small business partners. The Bank hosted its annual Affordable Housing and Entrepreneur Training Program awards ceremonies in Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee and St. Louis to honor and recognize the important role these organizations have played in their communities.

"CIBC is proud to partner with organizations that make our communities stronger through affordable housing initiatives, low-cost mortgage options, financial literacy training, job creation, and access to capital for small businesses in our underserved communities." said Michael G. Capatides, Senior Executive Vice President And Group Head, US Region.

CIBC began awarding its affordable housing partners in 2013. The Bank gives grants – used to provide services such as homebuyer education and certification – to Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-certified counseling agencies that work to make affordable housing accessible in their communities. The 2022 recipients of CIBC's Affordable Housing awards include:

Chicago

Brighton Park Neighborhood Council

Chicago Urban League

Great Lakes Federal Credit Union

Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago

Northside Community Development

Northwest Side Housing Center

South Suburban Housing Center

Spanish Coalition for Housing

The Resurrection Project

West Cook Homeownership Center

YWCA

Detroit

National Faith Homebuyers

Wayne Metropolitan Community Agency

Southwest Economic Solutions

Jewish Vocational Services

Milwaukee

Housing Resources

United Community Center

St. Louis

Beyond Housing

The Housing Partnership

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

In 2017, CIBC also began recognizing partner organizations that support its Entrepreneur Training Program (ETP), focused on giving entrepreneurs of small business start-ups the skills and training they need to become successful. CIBC's ETP cohorts contribute to the Bank's success in meeting their goals for lending to small, neighborhood businesses. Collectively this year, the following organizations were awarded $150,000:

Chicago

Chicago State University

Greater Southwest Development Corporation

Joseph Business School

Little Village Community Foundation

Mujeres Latinas en Accion

Northwest Side Center

Rogers Park Business Alliance

Sunshine Enterprises

Urban MBA

Waubansee Community College

Women's Business Development Center

Detroit

SWOT

BUILD

Milwaukee

Latino Entrepreneurial Network of SE Wisconsin , Inc.

St. Louis

The Balsa Foundation

Family and Workforce Centers of America

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Over the past nine years, CIBC has awarded $2.2 million to more than 65 organizations.

"When we work together, we revitalize and strengthen our neighborhoods," said Capatides.

