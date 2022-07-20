Tremco CPG - The First Company on NYSERDA's Approved Provider Lists

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To set the stage for mass energy transformation of cities, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) aims to upgrade New York's building stock through their RetrofitNY Program. Identifying partners to help drive and execute this change, NYSERDA has named Tremco Construction Products Group an approved component manufacturer (RFQL 4551 Component Manufacturer) for Deep Energy Retrofit (DER) projects across the state of New York.

Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. (WTI), a general contracting and building enclosure maintenance company within Tremco CPG, has been selected as an approved solution provider (RFQL 4553- Solution Provider). These designations make Tremco CPG the first company to serve on NYSERDA's exclusive lists for both approved manufacturers and solution providers.

"Tremco's ability to not only provide the innovative material solutions, but also installation of the products has us uniquely positioned to support DER project needs," explained David Hutchinson, the Deep Energy Retrofit Development Representative for Tremco.

To improve a structure's performance and operational costs in a sustainable manner, Tremco CPG companies emphasize restoring building components instead of replacing them wherever possible. For example, their continuous insulation (CI) panels for façades provide superior watertightness, energy-efficiency, and durability for the building exterior, enabling stakeholders to achieve their long-term energy and aesthetic goals, while also minimizing tenant disruption.

To start a Deep Energy Retrofit project, contact your local Tremco CPG representative. You can also learn more about sustainable construction and the DER initiative here: https://youtu.be/rENqT_RLzYg

About Tremco Construction Products Group (CPG)

Tremco Construction Products Group (CPG) brings together the Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing and Roofing & Building Maintenance divisions of Tremco CPG Inc.; Dryvit and Willseal brands; Nudura Inc.; Prebuck LLC; Tremco Barrier Solutions, Inc.; Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc.; Weatherproofing Technologies Canada, Inc.; and Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Tremco CPG companies operate 21 manufacturing facilities, 6 distribution sites, and 3 R&D/technology sites, and employ more than 2,700 people across North America. Together, they form the industry's only provider of comprehensive systems and services for all six sides of the building enclosure. Whether new construction or restoration, commercial, residential, in-field or in-plant – structures with Tremco CPG systems are easier to build and maintain, virtually impervious to the elements, and can provide any look desired. For restoration and renovation of existing structures, Tremco CPG's six-sided solutions deliver demonstrable performance at the lowest possible life-cycle costs, and ensure peace of mind through long-term warranties and maintenance programs. For more information, visit www.tremcocpg.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Tremco Construction Products Group