BELOVED DTC GREEK WELLNESS BRAND KOSTERINA NOW AVAILABLE IN SELECT WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES NATIONWIDE

Olive Oil-Based Wellness Brand's Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar Now Available in 400+ Stores

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosterina , the beloved DTC wellness brand centered around the extraordinary benefits of Greek extra virgin olive oil, has expanded its brick & mortar reach across the country. Now, the early harvest, high polyphenol brand is available in more than 400 Whole Foods Market stores, providing the brand's core products with a national footprint in retail grocery.

Whole Foods Market now carries three Kosterina products: Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar. Professional chefs, culinary enthusiasts and home cooks alike have two options for upgrading their own cooking routines with Kosterina: Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500mL) has a robust flavor that tastes incredible drizzled over salads or used as a finishing oil, and Organic Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500mL) was crafted specifically with cooks in mind, to stand up to heat and maintain its flavor with a smoke point of over 400° F. In addition to the two extra virgin olive oils, Kosterina's Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar (375mL), a decadent and unexpected spin on classic chocolate syrup, is already available in most Whole Foods Market locations across the country.

"The benefits of using excellent quality extra virgin olive oil have been touted for ages, and the superfood ingredient is a major part of the Mediterranean lifestyle directly linked to longevity," said Kosterina Founder and Certified Olive Oil Sommelier, Katerina Mountanos. "Today's shopper is far more discerning about the ingredients and products they consume. With Kosterina now available for purchase at Whole Foods Market, we hope to introduce even more customers to a true early harvest, extra virgin olive oil. We believe our olive oil is high-antioxidant liquid gold with myriad health benefits for consumers, not to mention extraordinary taste, flavor and aroma."

Kosterina is a wellness brand centered around the Mediterranean lifestyle, founded on the simple belief that high quality extra virgin olive oil is a superfood, vital for a long and healthy life, thanks to polyphenols – the naturally occurring antioxidant-rich compound in many plant foods responsible for the myriad health benefits associated with olive oil. Kosterina's early harvest, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil is made from Greece's signature Koroneiki olives, picked off the tree while still ripe, resulting in an extra virgin olive oil that is substantially higher in polyphenol levels - up to nine times higher than the average extra virgin olive oil.

"Kosterina Extra Virgin Olive Oil brings a new flavor and look to the olive oil category. So much thought and care goes into the purity and integrity of the oil," said Brooke Gil, Global Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market. "Kosterina represents Greek heritage in a bottle, connecting with our customers through the culinary experience. I'm excited to now offer both Kosterina's Original and Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oils as well as their decadent Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar!"

Further underscoring Kosterina's growth and desire to bring quality products to the pantry is the launch of its newest product line: fruit infused vinegars. Currently available exclusively on kosterina.com, the Crushed Fruit Vinegars (available in Strawberry, Tangerine and Blueberry flavors) are Kosterina's take on the trending staple, and is especially unique as the fruit-based vinegars contain only three ingredients: white wine vinegar from Greece, grape must from Italy and crushed fruit. Perfectly sweet and a little tart, the Crushed Fruit Vinegars are a perfect companion to brighten up a summer salad dressing or zhuzh up a cocktail when used as a shrub, and will also be available in select Whole Foods Market stores later this year.

For more information and for details on where to find Kosterina at a Whole Foods Market near you, please visit www.kosterina.com .

