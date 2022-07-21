FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $60.49 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $56.38 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.42 for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $0.40 and $0.39, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. Through July 20, 2022, the Company has repurchased 244,559 shares of its common stock at an average price of $38.61. Currently, the Company has 4.75 million shares remaining under the share repurchase authorization through July 31, 2023.
As further described below, the results this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago included (i) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $6.56 million; (ii) a $4.93 million decrease in PPP loan origination fees; and (iii) a $2.56 million decrease in mortgage revenues. Offsetting these items were the following increases (i) in net interest income, excluding lower PPP loan origination fees, of $12.76 million from continued balance sheet growth; (ii) in gains on the sale of investment securities of $1.64 million; and (iii) in interest on loan recoveries of $945 thousand.
"We have been able to keep the momentum that was created from the movement of non-customers to our bank during the pandemic. Our results reflect outstanding growth this quarter reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $325.85 million, or 23.5 percent annualized, and deposit growth of $123.16 million, or 4.49 percent annualized, with the addition of over 6,500 net new accounts year-to-date," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are excited about our results this quarter while actively monitoring changes in interest rates and the overall economic environment. We are prepared for the opportunities ahead as the Texas economy continues to be strong and resilient. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," Dueser added.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $98.78 million compared to $90.95 million for the second quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.28 percent for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.22 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.36 percent in the second quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.49 billion for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $11.30 billion a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees which totaled $313 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $5.24 million in the second quarter of 2021. PPP loan balances totaled $2.30 million at June 30, 2022.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.35 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $1.21 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the Company's provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by strong organic loan growth and a slight decline in the projected economic forecast. At June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $71.93 million, or 1.22 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $62.14 million at June 30, 2021, or 1.17 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $8.72 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $6.75 million at June 30, 2021.
For the second quarter of 2022, net recoveries totaled $916 thousand compared to net recoveries of $203 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.43 percent at June 30, 2022, compared with 0.57 percent at June 30, 2021. Classified loans totaled $152.67 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $174.99 million at June 30, 2021.
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $37.32 million compared to $34.67 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing a net increase of $2.64 million from the following:
- Trust fees increased $1.05 million to $9.74 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.69 million for the second quarter of 2021 driven mainly by the continued increase in oil and gas revenue.
- Service charges on deposits increased $1.11 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to the continued increase in net new accounts.
- ATM, interchange, and credit card fees increased $715 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter a year ago primary due to an increase in debit cards issued. Effective July 1, 2022, the Company became subject to regulations imposed by the Federal Reserve that will reduce future interchange revenue (aka. "Durbin Amendment").
- Mortgage income was $5.73 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.29 million for the second quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.
- Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $1.65 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $704 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.
- Gains on sales of securities were $1.65 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $5 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $58.33 million compared to $59.37 million for the second quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs totaled $33.15 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $35.05 million in the second quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based and market driven pay increases effective March 1, 2022 offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.49 million and a decrease of $803 thousand in profit sharing expenses.
- Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $858 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, primarily related to increases in FDIC insurance, deposit account charge-offs, interchange processing costs, and loan processing costs.
The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 41.83 percent for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 45.94 percent for the second quarter of 2021.
As of June 30, 2022, consolidated total assets were $13.26 billion compared to $12.33 billion at June 30, 2021. Loans totaled $5.88 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with loans of $5.30 billion at June 30, 2021. Loans, excluding PPP loans, grew $325.85 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $540.10 million for the first half of 2022. Deposits totaled $11.12 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $9.78 billion at June 30, 2021.
Shareholders' equity was $1.33 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $1.49 billion and $1.72 billion at March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, as a result of changes in other comprehensive income ("OCI") due to increasing interest rates over the last two quarters. The unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $400.51 million at June 30, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss of $209.58 million at March 31, 2022 and an unrealized gain of $136.49 million at June 30, 2021.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2022
2021
ASSETS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Cash and due from banks
$
242,665
$
203,187
$
205,053
$
201,901
$
190,061
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
222,899
394,566
323,535
359,241
654,531
Investment securities
6,215,036
6,502,495
6,573,179
6,119,984
5,578,048
Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans
5,876,281
5,550,430
5,336,179
5,147,160
4,984,210
PPP loans
2,301
15,739
52,793
139,334
320,392
Total loans, held-for-investment
5,878,582
5,566,169
5,388,972
5,286,494
5,304,602
Allowance for loan losses
(71,932)
(66,913)
(63,465)
(63,370)
(62,138)
Net loans, held-for-investment
5,806,650
5,499,256
5,325,507
5,223,124
5,242,464
Loans, held-for-sale
26,445
27,670
37,810
47,721
61,802
Premises and equipment, net
149,280
150,168
149,764
147,516
147,655
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
2,658
2,978
3,298
3,689
4,087
Other assets
281,098
220,399
170,834
126,601
136,954
Total assets
$
13,260,212
$
13,314,200
$
13,102,461
$
12,543,258
$
12,329,083
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
4,104,034
$
3,978,724
$
3,780,230
$
3,574,405
$
3,427,038
Interest-bearing deposits
7,018,949
7,021,101
6,786,258
6,318,712
6,354,656
Total deposits
11,122,983
10,999,825
10,566,488
9,893,117
9,781,694
Borrowings
768,364
758,595
671,152
648,679
549,969
Trade date payable
-
-
-
174,236
189,838
Other liabilities
39,847
67,031
105,597
93,491
87,213
Shareholders' equity
1,329,018
1,488,749
1,759,224
1,733,735
1,720,369
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,260,212
$
13,314,200
$
13,102,461
$
12,543,258
$
12,329,083
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
INCOME STATEMENTS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest income
$
101,981
$
97,009
$
95,995
$
97,198
$
92,602
Interest expense
3,199
1,570
1,187
1,416
1,653
Net interest income
98,782
95,439
94,808
95,782
90,949
Provision for credit losses
5,350
4,782
2,064
-
(1,206)
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
93,432
90,657
92,744
95,782
92,155
Noninterest income
37,317
34,881
34,903
37,726
34,673
Noninterest expense
58,333
59,225
61,672
62,939
59,374
Net income before income taxes
72,416
66,313
65,975
70,569
67,454
Income tax expense
11,922
10,341
10,638
11,641
11,075
Net income
$
60,494
$
55,972
$
55,337
$
58,928
$
56,379
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.42
$
0.39
$
0.39
$
0.41
$
0.40
Net income - diluted
0.42
0.39
0.39
0.41
0.39
Cash dividends declared
0.17
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
Book value
9.32
10.43
12.34
12.17
12.08
Tangible book value
7.10
8.21
10.12
9.94
9.85
Market value
39.27
44.12
50.84
45.95
49.13
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,586,601
142,704,495
142,532,116
142,467,687
142,359,774
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,682,251
142,558,743
142,437,804
142,334,449
142,245,555
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,238,669
143,302,063
143,251,521
143,218,920
143,164,611
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.82
%
1.71
%
1.74
%
1.90
%
1.89
%
Return on average equity
17.26
13.53
12.63
13.43
13.38
Return on average tangible equity
22.27
16.68
15.45
16.43
16.48
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.28
3.22
3.29
3.41
3.36
Efficiency ratio
41.83
44.16
46.18
45.88
45.94
Six Months Ended
June 30,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2022
2021
Interest income
$
198,990
$
183,212
Interest expense
4,769
3,439
Net interest income
194,221
179,773
Provision for credit losses
10,132
(3,203)
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
184,089
182,976
Noninterest income
72,198
69,548
Noninterest expense
117,558
117,098
Net income before income taxes
138,729
135,426
Income tax expense
22,263
22,129
Net income
$
116,466
$
113,297
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.82
$
0.80
Net income - diluted
0.81
0.79
Cash dividends declared
0.32
0.28
Book value
9.32
12.08
Tangible book value
7.10
9.85
Market value
$
39.27
$
49.13
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,586,601
142,359,774
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,620,838
142,196,190
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,273,391
143,102,608
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.77
%
1.97
%
Return on average equity
15.24
13.61
Return on average tangible equity
19.18
16.78
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.25
3.45
Efficiency ratio
42.97
45.65
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Balance at beginning of period
$
66,913
$
63,465
$
63,370
$
62,138
$
62,974
Loans charged off
(275)
(659)
(3,067)
(1,475)
(392)
Loan recoveries
1,191
360
783
2,707
595
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
916
(299)
(2,284)
1,232
203
Provision for loan losses
4,103
3,747
2,379
-
(1,039)
Balance at end of period
$
71,932
$
66,913
$
63,465
$
63,370
$
62,138
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
7,471
$
6,436
$
6,751
$
6,751
$
6,918
Provision for unfunded commitments
1,247
1,035
(315)
-
(167)
Balance at end of period
$
8,718
$
7,471
$
6,436
$
6,751
$
6,751
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.22
%
1.20
%
1.18
%
1.20
%
1.17
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
281.90
232.71
200.33
250.92
208.45
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
(0.06)
0.02
0.17
(0.09)
(0.02)
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Commercial:
C&I
$
837,627
$
822,310
$
784,282
$
680,263
$
662,711
PPP
2,301
15,739
52,793
139,334
320,392
Municipal
200,577
191,799
177,905
165,847
179,356
Total Commercial
1,040,505
1,029,848
1,014,980
985,444
1,162,459
Agriculture
90,420
82,883
98,089
98,947
95,212
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
928,644
806,211
749,793
656,530
550,928
Farm
250,028
225,942
217,220
203,064
185,288
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
636,432
636,160
623,434
674,958
673,608
Owner Occupied CRE
909,899
881,181
821,653
824,231
820,055
Residential
1,412,125
1,352,162
1,334,419
1,328,798
1,328,474
Total Real Estate
4,137,128
3,901,656
3,746,519
3,687,581
3,558,353
Consumer:
Auto
468,147
419,818
405,416
394,072
383,764
Non-Auto
142,382
131,964
123,968
120,450
104,814
Total Consumer
610,529
551,782
529,384
514,522
488,578
Total loans held-for-investment
$
5,878,582
$
5,566,169
$
5,388,972
$
5,286,494
$
5,304,602
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
46,512
$
47,445
$
55,670
$
53,620
$
54,497
Substandard
106,156
104,715
105,515
112,151
120,497
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
152,668
$
152,160
$
161,185
$
165,771
$
174,994
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
25,475
$
28,723
$
31,652
$
25,210
$
29,786
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
20
20
21
22
23
Accruing loans 90 days past due
22
11
8
23
-
Total nonperforming loans
25,517
28,754
31,681
25,255
29,809
Foreclosed assets
-
-
2,477
28
305
Total nonperforming assets
$
25,517
$
28,754
$
34,158
$
25,283
$
30,114
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.43
%
0.52
%
0.63
%
0.48
%
0.57
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.19
0.22
0.26
0.20
0.24
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
CAPITAL RATIOS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
18.50
%
19.00
%
19.35
%
19.71
%
20.04
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
18.50
19.00
19.35
19.71
20.04
Total capital ratio
19.54
20.01
20.34
20.76
21.12
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.65
10.78
11.13
11.19
11.10
Tangible common equity ratio
7.83
9.02
11.28
11.59
11.68
Equity/Assets ratio
10.02
11.18
13.43
13.82
13.95
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
NONINTEREST INCOME
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Trust fees
$
9,742
$
9,817
$
9,670
$
9,484
$
8,692
Service charges on deposits
6,038
5,706
5,762
5,673
4,928
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
10,568
9,528
9,955
9,793
9,853
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
5,728
6,333
6,272
8,788
8,291
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
1,648
31
1
1
5
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
18
1,084
107
27
1
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
6
(10)
(3)
(6)
74
Interest on loan recoveries
1,649
283
1,207
1,746
704
Other noninterest income
1,920
2,109
1,932
2,220
2,125
Total noninterest income
$
37,317
$
34,881
$
34,903
$
37,726
$
34,673
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
31,840
$
32,540
$
31,876
$
34,460
$
32,936
Profit sharing expense
1,307
1,598
3,099
2,630
2,110
Net occupancy expense
3,292
3,225
3,333
3,288
3,241
Equipment expense
2,346
2,257
2,382
2,450
2,177
FDIC insurance premiums
904
869
848
815
766
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
3,201
2,968
3,227
2,935
3,039
Legal, tax and professional fees
2,513
2,957
2,835
2,893
3,352
Audit fees
450
451
423
466
430
Printing, stationery and supplies
501
540
664
432
489
Amortization of intangible assets
320
320
391
398
412
Advertising, meals and public relations
1,554
1,493
1,842
1,746
1,392
Operational and other losses
782
596
1,385
1,087
534
Software amortization and expense
2,522
2,457
2,817
2,855
2,829
Other noninterest expense
6,801
6,954
6,550
6,484
5,667
Total noninterest expense
$
58,333
$
59,225
$
61,672
$
62,939
$
59,374
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
3,366
$
3,782
$
3,841
$
3,670
$
3,633
Six Months Ended
June 30,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2022
2021
Trust fees
$
19,559
$
16,991
Service charges on deposits
11,744
9,721
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
20,096
18,530
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
12,061
18,185
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
1,679
813
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
1,102
56
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
(4)
219
Interest on loan recoveries
1,932
1,086
Other noninterest income
4,029
3,947
Total noninterest income
$
72,198
$
69,548
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
64,380
$
65,572
Profit sharing expense
2,905
4,405
Net occupancy expense
6,517
6,388
Equipment expense
4,603
4,341
FDIC insurance premiums
1,773
1,467
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
6,169
5,811
Legal, tax and professional fees
5,470
6,078
Audit fees
901
870
Printing, stationery and supplies
1,041
814
Amortization of intangible assets
640
824
Advertising, meals and public relations
3,047
2,780
Operational and other losses
1,378
821
Software amortization and expense
4,979
5,448
Other noninterest expense
13,755
11,479
Total noninterest expense
$
117,558
$
117,098
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
7,148
$
7,180
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,466
$
5
1.45
%
$
1,015
$
1
0.52
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
288,784
547
0.76
171,970
94
0.22
Taxable securities
4,101,751
19,151
1.87
4,231,949
17,823
1.68
Tax exempt securities
2,376,324
17,166
2.89
2,612,025
18,107
2.77
Loans
5,720,804
68,478
4.80
5,487,538
64,766
4.79
Total interest-earning assets
12,489,129
$
105,347
3.38
%
12,504,497
$
100,791
3.27
%
Noninterest-earning assets
825,711
744,810
Total assets
$
13,314,840
$
13,249,307
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
7,049,041
$
2,967
0.17
%
$
6,898,059
$
1,369
0.08
%
Borrowings
730,477
232
0.13
781,314
201
0.10
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,779,518
$
3,199
0.16
%
7,679,373
$
1,570
0.08
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,064,207
3,827,451
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
65,475
64,999
Shareholders' equity
1,405,640
1,677,484
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,314,840
$
13,249,307
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
102,148
3.28
%
$
99,221
3.22
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
82
$
-
0.48
%
$
1,554
$
2
0.51
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
320,102
124
0.15
612,551
236
0.15
Taxable securities
3,590,137
13,556
1.51
3,081,215
12,122
1.57
Tax exempt securities
2,636,360
18,163
2.76
2,542,606
17,701
2.78
Loans
5,347,069
67,993
5.04
5,337,807
70,807
5.26
Total interest-earning assets
11,893,750
$
99,836
3.33
%
11,575,733
$
100,868
3.46
%
Noninterest-earning assets
726,932
705,099
Total assets
$
12,620,682
$
12,280,832
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,399,343
$
1,110
0.07
%
$
6,346,267
$
1,340
0.08
%
Borrowings
639,725
77
0.05
599,934
76
0.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,039,068
$
1,187
0.07
%
6,946,201
$
1,416
0.08
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,744,848
3,490,685
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
99,091
103,446
Shareholders' equity
1,737,675
1,740,500
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,620,682
$
12,280,832
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
98,649
3.29
%
$
99,452
3.41
%
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
3,049
$
4
0.54
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
796,835
211
0.11
Taxable securities
2,656,211
11,449
1.72
Tax exempt securities
2,461,924
17,410
2.83
Loans
5,383,781
67,161
5.00
Total interest-earning assets
11,301,800
$
96,235
3.42
%
Noninterest-earning assets
692,282
Total assets
$
11,994,082
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,229,991
$
1,560
0.10
%
Borrowings
527,669
93
0.07
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,757,660
$
1,653
0.10
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,439,683
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
106,994
Shareholders' equity
1,689,745
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
11,994,082
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
94,582
3.36
%
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,241
$
7
1.07
%
$
2,499
$
7
0.56
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
230,700
641
0.56
717,423
370
0.10
Taxable securities
4,166,490
36,974
1.77
2,454,933
21,712
1.77
Tax exempt securities
2,493,523
35,273
2.83
2,415,527
34,389
2.85
Loans
5,604,815
133,243
4.79
5,340,207
133,914
5.06
Total interest-earning assets
12,496,769
$
206,138
3.33
%
10,930,589
$
190,392
3.51
%
Noninterest-earning assets
785,486
696,393
Total assets
$
13,282,255
$
11,626,982
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
6,973,967
$
4,336
0.13
%
$
6,073,981
$
3,255
0.11
%
Borrowings
755,755
433
0.12
492,341
184
0.08
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,729,722
$
4,769
0.12
%
6,566,322
$
3,439
0.11
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,946,483
3,278,067
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
65,239
103,307
Shareholders' equity
1,540,811
1,679,286
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,282,255
$
11,626,982
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
201,369
3.25
%
$
186,953
3.45
%
View original content:
SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.