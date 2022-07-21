Flagstar Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 per share

TROY, Mich., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable August 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business August 8, 2022.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $23 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 82 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $300 billion of loans representing over 1.3 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com .

