Huntsman Brightens the Horizon with 2021 Sustainability Report

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has published its 2021 corporate sustainability report titled, "Brightening the Horizon: Enabling Sustainability," on its website at Huntsman.com/sustainability. The interactive HTML report highlights many of the ways Huntsman products offer critical solutions to today's most pressing sustainability challenges.

"As a chemical manufacturer and solutions provider, Huntsman's sustainability journey starts within our own operations. However, the impact our products have toward enabling a carbon-neutral society tells a much bigger story," said Brittany Benko, Senior Vice President of Environmental, Health, Safety and Manufacturing Excellence and Corporate Sustainability Officer for Huntsman. "Our solutions make homes and buildings more energy efficient, reduce fuel demand for transportation on the ground and in the sky, enable alternative energy solutions, increase the durability of materials to reduce waste, and make our customers' processes more energy and water efficient. In a word, we are enabling sustainability."

Highlights from the report include:

55% collective progress on Huntsman's near-term Horizon 2025 targets

65% improvement in water usage in water-stressed areas

40% reduction in overall emissions intensity rate since 2019

750 million tons of lifetime emissions avoided each year through our innovative emissions-reducing solutions

New to the 2021 Sustainability Report, Huntsman discloses against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), further improving the quality of its disclosures in accordance with both the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks. Limited assurance has been provided by a third party for operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and water consumption.

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2020 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

