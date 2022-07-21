LifeLegacy and Plannedgiving.com Partner and Launch LegacyPlanner for Nonprofits

Strategic Partnership Accelerates National Distribution of Planned Giving Tools

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLegacy , a platform created to allow all Americans leave a legacy for their families and favorite charities, has announced a strategic partnership with PlannedGiving.com , one of the most trusted planned giving marketing and donor relations companies in the nonprofit sector. LifeLegacy's proprietary product platform, including online wills, life insurance, advanced directives, power of attorney and more will now be available to thousands of PlannedGiving.com's clients through its LegacyPlanner suite.

The partnership is focused on allowing everyone, no matter their means, to leave the world a better place.

"LifeLegacy and PlannedGiving.com have similar goals. We want to bring human touch and technology together to help charitable organizations receive more planned gifts from donors," says Viken Mikaelian, CEO of Plannedgiving.com. "Our new LegacyPlanner wills and associated end-of-life planning documents are built on the LifeLegacy digital platform. LegacyPlanner gives fundraising leaders a tool that is accessible, simple, personal, secure and free to donors."

LifeLegacy's technology complements PlannedGiving.com's products and services and will support PlannedGiving.com's mission to help thousands of nonprofits, educational institutions and religious organizations drive more planned gifts.

Jordan Cassidy, co-founder of LifeLegacy, will join PlannedGiving.com as Head of Client Legacy Planning to lead all redistribution efforts.

"A strong planned giving strategy with powerful online tools is critical to smooth the ebbs and flows of annual giving," says Jordan Cassidy. "In uncertain times, annual donations may be reduced, but planning to give in the future takes on added importance. Leveraging tools available from LifeLegacy and PlannedGiving.com is a fiscally sound route for donors. Nonprofits can now secure the longevity of their mission and financial health via this unique partnership."

About LifeLegacy

LifeLegacy's Legacy Planning platform democratizes legacy planning for all Americans and enables nonprofits, financial institutions, and PEOs to broaden the accessibility of estate planning for their donors, clients, and worksite employees.

About PlannedGiving.com

PlannedGiving.com offers a suite of estate planning products such as LegacyPlanner and an estate planning kit called Live Well, Leave Well. PlannedGiving.com activates individuals of all demographics to think about and plan for the inevitable, while inspiring them to shape their legacy, and sparing their families unnecessary heartache.

PlannedGiving.com has been helping thousands of nonprofits meet their digital and print planned giving marketing needs since 1998.

