Pivotree and Spryker Announce Market-Disrupting Partnership for B2B Customers to Deliver Commerce-as-a-Service

Commerce-as-a Service eliminates heavy upfront costs allowing customers to continue the shift to frictionless commerce

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced today a new partnership with Spryker, a leading digital commerce platform for B2B, B2C, Enterprise Marketplaces and Unified Commerce. This partnership unshackles B2B customers from burdensome, monolithic systems, technology debt, and cost constraints. The transformation to Spryker's composable architecture combined with Pivotree's new Commerce-as-a-Service offering which removes traditional cost barriers will become a game-changer in the market.

The traditional business model for software implementation is outdated and ripe for disruption. Commerce-as-a-Service changes the paradigm by allowing enterprise customers to continue to invest even during challenging economic and recessionary times.

"In combination with our long history of technical excellence and culture, we bring a unique solution to the market as compared to other digital agencies and system integrators. We are thrilled to partner with a market-leading company like Spryker to bring this combined offering to market for the first time in North America," said Joseph Lee, GM Commerce at Pivotree. "Our partnership is focused on supporting our B2B customers who have complex ecosystems and requirements, and with Spryker's platform flexibility and composability along with its robust engineering capabilities, we will enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation at any point in their journey."

B2B enterprises often deal with sophisticated transactions and complex business challenges - together Pivotree and Spryker are able to offer capabilities purpose-built to tackle these challenges. "We are excited to be partnering with Pivotree to bring B2B enterprises a high-value composable commerce solution and service. Pivotree's technical excellence, industry know-how in commerce, and great company culture made partnering with them a clear win when it comes to expanding our business in North America," said Boris Lokschin, Co-Founder and CEO at Spryker. "B2B enterprises face many challenges today that both Spryker and Pivotree have been working on to make it easier. This partnership will offer a composable commerce solution that enables enterprises to shorten time to value and lower the total-cost-of-ownership. Spryker's composable platform, which is specifically designed for sophisticated transactional businesses, and Pivotree's Commerce-as-a-Service benefits will enable enterprises to future-proof their business, adapt in an ever-changing market, and continue their journey to a frictionless commerce future."

Pivotree's portfolio of digital products, managed and professional services help provide B2B2C digital businesses with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional business, Spryker's easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go-to-market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for Enterprise Marketplaces (B2B & B2C), Thing Commerce, B2B and D2C, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers in more than 200 countries worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Gartner® recognized Spryker as a Visionary in the 2021 Magic Quadrant ™ for Digital Commerce and has also been named as a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany and New York, USA. Find out more at https://spryker.com

