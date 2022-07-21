The William Warren Group Selects Storable as its Facility Management Software Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storable, the leading technology company for self storage operators, and The William Warren Group (WWG), a privately held entrepreneurial real estate company that operates the StorQuest® Self Storage family of brands, announced today that they have entered into a Facility Management Software Development Agreement in order to co-develop and support customized facility management software and related operating platform solutions for the benefit and continued growth of both businesses.

WWG, a technology and innovation leader in the industry, is one of the largest privately-held development, acquisition and property management companies in the self storage industry with more than 280 facilities in 22 states and 600 employees nationwide.

"Storable is at the forefront of the industry as tech innovators delivering comprehensive end-to-end capabilities and business solutions to help operators like us continue to innovate in real-time. Their storEDGE technology platform will allow us to seamlessly integrate our proprietary systems to achieve business results that matter to our organization. We are excited to collaborate with them to jointly accelerate innovation efforts that will benefit the industry." said Gary Sugarman, Chief Operating Officer, WWG.

Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable said, "We could not be more excited about our groundbreaking new partnership with The William Warren Group. Our industry leading Facility Management Software will now serve as the system of record for one of the top self storage brands in the world in addition to 27,000 other storage facilities worldwide. This collaboration will enable both parties to accelerate innovation and ultimately drive technology forward for self storage as a whole."

About The William Warren Group (WWG) & StorQuest® Self Storage.

The William Warren Group, Inc. (WWG) is a privately held, entrepreneurial self storage development, acquisition, property and asset management company based in Santa Monica, CA. Since inception in 1994, the company's focus has been on investments in major metro markets across the United States that offer significant cash flow, revenue growth through its Private Operator Advantage third party management program and long-term capital appreciation opportunities. To learn more, visit www.williamwarren.com .

StorQuest Self Storage, StorQuest Express and StorQuest Economy Storage are registered trademarks, and an owned and operated asset of WWG's national portfolio of self storage facilities. The StorQuest family of brands deliver best-in-class support, amenities and simple, easy-to-use technology - built on a foundation that is focused on a guest-centric service approach. To learn more visit: www.storquest.com .

About Storable

Based in Austin, Texas, Storable is the world's leading provider of self-storage technology. The business exists to help storage operators do more using their fully-integrated suite of products. Offering management software, websites, access control, insurance, payment processing and the internet's largest marketplace for renting self-storage units, Storable products power the storage industry. Backed by decades of experience leading innovation, the Storable family of companies includes: SiteLink, storEDGE and Easy Storage Solutions among others. With a fully distributed workforce, Storable is proud to serve more than 37,00 facilities with at least one of their products and more than 27,000 facilities with their system of record software. To learn more visit www.storable.com .

