INVENERGY LAUNCHES FIRST GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT, DEPLOYING OHMIUM INTERNATIONAL SOLUTION, ACCELERATING CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION

Invenergy to Develop Sauk Valley Hydrogen Project, Adding 5th Technology to Illinois Portfolio

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, the largest privately held global developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, has announced its first green hydrogen project. The 5-acre Sauk Valley Hydrogen project will generate green hydrogen by utilizing power from Invenergy's co-located solar plant and Ohmium International low-carbon, electrolyzer technology.

"The Invenergy team is incredibly excited to launch our first green hydrogen venture as we continue to lead/accelerate the transition to a clean energy future," said Matt Nicholls, Vice President, Origination New Technologies at Invenergy. "Green hydrogen is an innovative, zero-carbon solution that enables us to decarbonize sectors across the economy through clean power. Green hydrogen projects can scale rapidly and efficiently to reach megawatt to gigawatt applications. We are proud to be working with Ohmium International as we launch this green hydrogen development."

The Sauk Valley Hydrogen Project is expected to generate up to 52 tons of hydrogen annually. The project will have capacity to store up to 400 kilograms (kg) of hydrogen on site and can provide hydrogen to Invenergy's 584-megawatt Nelson Energy Center. Sauk Valley's loading capability will enable any excess hydrogen generated at the facility to be shipped and used offsite.

"We're thrilled to partner with Invenergy, one of the largest and most well-respected renewable energy developers in the world, on their first green hydrogen project," said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International. "We hold a shared vision, and we are eager to pair their industry expertise with our intuitive, low-carbon, PEM electrolyzers to further advance domestic green hydrogen production."

Ohmium's leading edge modular PEM electrolyzer is capable of generating 6 kg of hydrogen per hour and will utilize renewable energy produced by Invenergy's local solar plant to power the process. This project will demonstrate the capability of Ohmium green hydrogen generation coupled with the power of Invenergy's renewable energy facility.

Sauk Valley Hydrogen, located in Nelson Township, Illinois, is Invenergy's twenty-first development in the state. Invenergy, whose global headquarters is located in Chicago, adds a 5th technology to its Illinois portfolio that already includes, wind, solar, and thermal generation as well as advanced energy storage projects. The project is set to break ground in the coming months and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

About Invenergy

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction, or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com.

About Ohmium

Ohmium International enables industries to deploy green hydrogen for a sustainable future. The company's suite of electrochemical products helps customers to achieve their sustainability goals in industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Ohmium is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing in India and operations worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.ohmium.com.

