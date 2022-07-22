Ladies Who Launch Announces 2022 Women & Non-Binary-Owned Small Businesses Grants

LWL's Launch Program expands making $200,000 in grants to businesses as part of six-month mentorship and education initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch (LWL), a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower women and non-binary business owners, is thrilled to announce the recipients of our 2022 Launch Grant Program. The Launch Program is a six-month cohort-based initiative dedicated to helping entrepreneurs grow and sustain the businesses of their dreams in a supportive, close-knit community.

Initially founded to provide immediate relief in the wake of COVID-19, now in its third year, the Program continues to support women and non-binary business owners to overcome barriers to scaling and sustainability. Today, 85% of small businesses report being concerned with inflation, with 1 in 3 listing it as their biggest challenge. High inflation leads to higher costs, which results in tighter profit margins. To effectively manage, founders must consider a variety of solutions from raising prices to reducing overhead.1

To expand and deepen support, LWL has doubled the size of its participant cohort. This year's 20 selected grant recipients make up Ladies Who Launch's largest, most diverse cohort to date. These individuals will benefit from the following:

$200,000 in total cash grants ( $10,000 per recipient)

High-quality, tailored educational resources

Advisory services with category specialists

Mentorship support from the Ladies Who Launch team

Program-facilitated peer mentorship with current and former grantees

Access and support to apply for WBENC certification

Inclusion and amplification across LWL programming and partnerships

To learn more about the 20 recipients and their businesses, as well as our Alumni, please visit [www.ladieswholaunch.org]

"In three years, Ladies Who Launch has provided nearly $500,000 in small business grants to women and non-binary business owners and entrepreneurs, and we are just getting started," said Sarah Friar, Co-Founder, Ladies Who Launch. "We know that funding and financing continue to be the single biggest barrier to women and non-binary entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses. Through thoughtfully curated education, support, and funding, we're able to provide practical pathways to capital, uplift our community, and help these business owners realize they are not on this entrepreneurial journey alone." said Kelly McGonigle, Ladies Who Launch Co-Founder.

The continued growth of LWL's Launch Grant Program is possible thanks to the generous support of our partners, including Ann Taylor, The Home Depot, Pure Leaf, United Airlines, Le Grand Courtage, and Athletic Brewing.

About Ladies Who Launch



Ladies Who Launch (LWL) celebrates, elevates, and empowers women and non-binary small business owners and entrepreneurs across small towns and big cities globally. We focus on four pillars: Inspiration, Education, Funding, and Community to help give entrepreneurs the motivation, resources, and connections to scale and sustain the businesses of their dreams. For more information, visit www.ladieswholaunch.org , and follow LWL on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

