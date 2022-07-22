The Race of Gentlemen celebrates ten years of the finest automotive beach racing in the world.

The Wildly Popular Multi-Day Car and Motorcycle Exhibition and Race Returns to Wildwood, New Jersey from September 30 – October 2 with New Events to Be Announced Soon

WILDWOOD, N.J., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Race of Gentlemen (T.R.O.G.) is excited to celebrate its tenth anniversary as "the greatest race on earth" with the return to Wildwood, New Jersey on September 30 through October 2. The inaugural Race of Gentlemen was held in 2012 on the beach in Asbury Park, New Jersey, just days before Hurricane Sandy made landfall. The popular event pays tribute to a style of racing that evokes a bygone era when hand-built pre-WWII cars and motorcycles were pieced together in backyards and garages, then tested and proven in races on the flat, hard sand of the beach. The Race of Gentlemen has continued to grow over the years, having since moved from Asbury Park to Wildwood NJ, and doing additional races at other destinations including Milwaukee, WI, Pismo Beach and Santa Barbara, CA. Now, ten years later, T.R.O.G. is continuing its tradition of welcoming tens of thousands of race fans to the beach in Wildwood and will soon be expanding the multi-day exhibition and race to the West Coast and outside of the U.S to reach more enthusiasts and racers globally.

Auto enthusiasts from all over attend T.R.O.G. to race their vintage roadsters, hotrods, and motorcycles down a sandy beach straightaway in front of thousands of spectators. (PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be celebrating ten years of The Race of Gentlemen," said Mel Stultz, Founder of The Race of Gentleman. "The annual Wildwood event has become truly legendary, drawing in thousands of people each year. We anticipate this year to be even more successful and we will have lots of surprises in store for everyone. We also cannot wait to announce more details about our future T.R.O.G. events coming to California and the UK very soon. Our goal is to bring the T.R.O.G experience to a broader crew of vintage car and motorcycle revivalists and enthusiasts at destinations all around the world."

The tenth anniversary of T.R.O.G. in Wildwood will feature thrilling, non-stop exhibition style beach racing, live music, a kid's area, food and beer vendors, and much more. This year, The Race of Gentlemen is proud to welcome its newest sponsor, American Metal Customs, and their team of passionate fabricators, technicians, designers, and metal workers. "It's a dream come true to have American Metal involved with The Race of Gentleman," said Josh Allison, Master Builder and Fabricator at American Metal. "I have loved this event ever since it launched, and I know firsthand how inspiring and exciting it is to see these vintage pieces of American history racing down the beach with the ocean as a backdrop. Our custom-built and restored vintage cars and motorcycles will be a perfect complement to these events and add to the excitement of the entire weekend." American Metal Customs will play a key role in expanding the event footprint in Wildwood and beyond, while also showcasing a suite of custom-made and restored vintage motorcycles and automobiles at T.R.O.G. Additional sponsors include Bell Helmets and Harley Davidson.

Spectators and racers from all over will be able to enjoy the speed and excitement during the non-stop vintage hot rod and motorcycle action that will soon be going down the popular sandy beach straightaway. Tickets for Wildwood are available now at theraceofgentlemen.com. Stay tuned for more details about upcoming events by joining the #trog conversation on social and following T.R.O.G. on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About The Race of Gentlemen:

The inaugural Race of Gentlemen was held in 2012 on the beach in Asbury Park, NJ, just days before Hurricane Sandy made landfall. Auto enthusiasts from all over attend T.R.O.G. to race their vintage roadsters, hotrods, and motorcycles down a sandy beach straightaway in front of thousands of spectators. The Race of Gentlemen continues to grow and garner international recognition, laying the groundwork for additional exhibitions and races around the world. For more information, visit theraceofgentlemen.com and follow T.R.O.G. on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About American Metal:

American Metal, founded in 2021 by North American Motor Car and Master Builder and Fabricator Josh Allison, is an award-winning custom shop specializing in full custom car and motorcycle builds and restorations that showcase the glamour and raw elegance of vintage design coupled with the grit and pride of hand-made American craftsmanship. By focusing on individuality, creative freedom and high-end design, American Metal appeals to iconic individuals of all walks of life that have an appreciation for timeless design, personal freedom, vintage craftmanship and hand-made products. For more information, visit www.americanmetalcustom.com and follow American Metal on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The Race of Gentlemen celebrates ten years of the finest automotive beach racing in the world. (PRNewswire)

