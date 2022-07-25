Atlas Healthcare Partners Welcomes Cheryl Chisolm as Chief People Officer

Health System Leader and Passionate Innovator Joins Leadership Team

PHOENIX, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Healthcare Partners, which specializes in developing and managing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in partnership with health systems and physicians, recently announced the appointment of Cheryl Chisholm, MPA , as Chief People Officer. In this role, Chisholm will lead all aspects of Human Resources (HR) and oversee recruitment, compensation and benefits, leadership development, culture, and service delivery for its nearly 1,000 team members.

"Having worked with Cheryl while she was with Banner Health, I know her as a true leader who can bring out the best in people and is willing to go the extra mile to ensure success," said Atlas Healthcare Partners CEO Aric Burke. "Her leadership and direction will be a significant asset as Atlas builds a culture focused on creating a supportive environment for physicians, so they can succeed and spend time focusing on providing excellent patient care."

Prior to joining Atlas, Chisholm held leadership roles at Banner Health spanning patient relations, service excellence and human resources. As Associate Vice President-Corporate & Physician HR, she led an HR team of 100 that supported 17,000 Banner employees and 300 clinic locations in six states with responsibility for provider compensation, recruitment, clinician experience and development, and HR business partner teams. Chisholm also led HR for multiple large-scale acquisitions across several service lines, record-breaking provider recruitment, and a significant and sustained reduction in provider turnover through focused efforts on development and culture in partnership with leadership.

Chisholm holds a Master of Public Administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management. She is part of the Deloitte national 2022 Rising Leaders Collective, an honorary program designed to recognize and support a select group of emerging women leaders.

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners (Atlas) specializes in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in partnership with health systems and physicians. Atlas was formed in 2018 to develop and manage Banner Health's ASC network in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming. Over a four-year period, Atlas has helped Banner more than triple its ASC network from 8 to 27 ASCs, which has significantly increased its market share and expanded its ASC service line offerings. Atlas now partners with additional health systems, including the newly formed BHSH, to develop and manage ASC networks in their markets, and MedAxiom to create a first-of-its-kind cardiovascular-focused ASC company. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit www.atlashp.com.

