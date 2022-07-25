Axxess Clients to Save More Time and Increase Documentation Accuracy Through Collaborative nVoq Partnership

The First CHAP Verified Solution Connects with Highly Accurate Speech Recognition Platform

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission to reduce the clinician shortage, Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, adds voice-to-text technology pioneer nVoq to its ecosystem. nVoq's speech recognition solution leads to an average 33% reduction in documentation time.

Continuing its mission to reduce the clinician shortage, Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, adds voice-to-text technology pioneer nVoq to its ecosystem. nVoq’s speech recognition solution leads to an average 33% reduction in documentation time. (PRNewswire)

"Our priority is clinician ease of use. Every partnership we enter into is based on how it affects our clients, and in turn, the patient. We are positive this collaborative relationship with nVoq will lead to higher clinician satisfaction at a time when retention is key," says Axxess Founder and CEO John Olajide. "Both enterprise and smaller healthcare organizations need support right now, so we are actively engaging in ways to make providing care in the home easier."

nVoq is a HIPAA and PCI-DSS compliant, cloud-based speech recognition platform with an impressive track record of improving documentation quality while also reducing documentation time. With its wide medical vocabulary, clinicians can dictate patient information that will integrate seamlessly into their Axxess documentation.

"Our leading-edge technology greatly benefits post-acute organizations – easing the burden of documentation while increasing clinician satisfaction and improving their work-life balance," said nVoq Chief Operating Officer Deborah Gillotti. "We are very excited about the relationship that's been formed with Axxess and look forward to continued collaboration."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, go to nVoq.com or call Kristen Ayers, Director of Marketing at 303-304-7021.

Contact: Dennis Petroskey

(202) 215-6767

dpetroskey@axxess.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axxess