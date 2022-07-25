Omnicom Precision Marketing Group Leads Forrester's Creative Agency Assessment

The results follow Omnicom Media Group being named a Leader in Retail and Commerce Media

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) today announced it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Creative and Content Services, Q3 2022" by Forrester Research, Inc. Within the 17-criterion evaluation, OPMG was the top-ranked company in the Strategy category, receiving the highest scores possible in three criteria: execution roadmap, innovation roadmap, and workforce strategy and automation.

The group also earned the highest scores possible for criteria in the Current Offering category, including creative intelligence, dynamic creative optimization technology, and awards and accolades. The evaluation noted OPMG's ability to modernize content with creative intelligence as well as its innovative automation technology and capabilities. The group's ability to use intelligence to drive creativity was attributed to its differentiated investments, including its universal media/content taxonomy, AI-powered creative workflows, and expanded digital commerce partnerships.

OPMG Chief Executive Officer Luke Taylor said, "This recognition from Forrester is a strong affirmation that our investments in AI and machine learning technologies are driving significant effectiveness and efficiency gains across our customer base. It is particularly rewarding that OPMG was recognized for both the quality of its creative talent and the best-in-class deployment of dynamic content delivery techniques that drive better outcomes for our clients."

"OPMG stands apart from others in this evaluation for its creative intelligence, dynamic creative optimization (DCO) services, and caliber of creativity, underscored by significant recognition in industry awards," said Jay Pattisall, Principal Analyst at Forrester. "Clients looking to scale campaigns with audience intelligence and connect brand to performance should consider working with OPMG and its agencies."

This evaluation of marketing creative and content services is a new Forrester Wave and part of a portfolio of five Forrester Wave evaluations. Other evaluations within the portfolio focus on media, data strategy and activation, digital experience, and other marketing services. This newest evaluation follows the recent publication of "The Forrester Wave™: Global Media Management Services, Q3 2022", where fellow Omnicom network Omnicom Media Group (OMG) was named a Leader and the top ranked company in the Current Offering category. OMG emerged with the highest scores possible in the following criteria: retail media, commerce, intelligence and insights, operations, optimization, and innovations road map.

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence, and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, AdTech / MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships.

Omnicom Group is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

