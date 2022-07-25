ZEISS Microscopy Showcases New Interactive Display Wall at Microscopy and Microanalysis (M&M) 2022 Conference

Visit booth 1018 to experience the interactive display featuring breakthroughs from world-renowned microscopy researchers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS is installing a new interactive display wall that celebrates researchers' breakthroughs at M&M 2022, in Portland, OR, booth 1018, from July 31 to August 4. The wall features an interactive touch screen display that highlights multiple researchers from around the world and their breakthroughs in high visual detail.

Michael Santilli, Head of Sales for ZEISS Microscopy North America, explores the interactive display wall installed at the ZEISS Microscopy Customer Center in Dublin, CA. (PRNewswire)

The research presented on the interactive display at the ZEISS booth includes discoveries from Dr. Kaoru Sato, JFE Techno-Research Corporation, Japan, showcasing his use of SEM to examine high strength steel and surface modification; Dr James Schiffbauer, Associate Professor of Geology, University of Missouri, detailing the preservation pathway that allowed for capturing fine details in Ediacaran Period fossils; Dr. Mihaela Vlasea, Assistant Professor, Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, University of Waterloo, showing the possibility of using additive manufacturing to achieve highly intricate geometries and controlled microstructures, and additional breakthroughs in Life Sciences, Electronics, and Natural Resources as well.

ZEISS booth visitors are invited to celebrate researchers that move ideas into reality, through a sleek, ergonomic, and intuitive interface. When the visitors conclude their interaction, they can send the highlighted information directly to themselves or a colleague from the show floor.

In addition to the interactive wall, four customers will give presentations on the ZEISS booth, covering topics from "Freedom to Explore with the Focused Ion Beam Scanning Electron Microscope," delivered by Anna Steyer, Cryo Electron Tomography Specialist at European Molecular Biology Laboratory, to "Leveraging X-ray Microscopy Technology at the University of Michigan's (MC)2 Facility: Case Studies in Engineering," delivered by Dr. Nancy S. Muyanja, X-ray & Electron Microscopy Specialist at University of Michigan. More details can be found here: Booth Agenda

ZEISS is proud to be a partner in helping customers find their next breakthrough and is supporting them with these new innovations. To learn more and book a demo, please visit: ZEISS at Microscopy & Microanalysis (M&M) 2022

Press contact

Megan Gagliardi

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

Tel. 914-216-2425

E-Mail: megan.gagliardi@zeiss.com

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 7.5 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2021).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With around 37,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 31 March 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the world's only one-stop manufacturer of light, electron, X-ray and ion microscope systems and offers solutions for correlative microscopy. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical practice. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Oberkochen and Munich, as well as in Cambourne (UK) and Dublin (USA). ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions