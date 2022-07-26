BESCO Tubular Signs License Agreement with Spoked Solutions to Utilize the Patented ERIS Tool with the Patented BATS Tool

HOUMA, La., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benton Energy Services Company (BESCO Tubular), a highly respected tubular running service company, specializing in the makeup and pulling of high alloy production tubulars, operating in the Gulf of Mexico, and Spoked Solutions LLC (Spoked), an oil industry-focused research and development company that provides patented and proprietary tool design and technology, have signed a binding license agreement allowing BESCO Tubular to utilize the patented Spoked Elevator Roller Insert System (ERIS) with BESCO's patented Bail Assisted Thread Saver system (BATS).

The combination of these tools provides a very innovative patented pneumatic weight compensating system to make up or break out tubular connections vertically whether in singles or stands. This system allows the joint to remain in neutral weight to minimalize the chance of galling or damaging threads on tubulars during connection or disconnection. The weight compensation system is controlled and fine-tuned via a control panel located on the rig floor during operation. The BESCO Tubular control panel includes the capability for a single person to monitor and directly control the elevator / single joint elevators / single joint elevator arms / spider / sliding base plate / and control line push arm eliminating the need for additional personnel during tubular make up and break out operations. The ERIS, while supporting stand weight, allows tubulars to spin relatively frictionless inside the elevator. The combination of these tools has been tried and tested by some of our greatest customers; and was first put in use with BESCO's customers eight years ago.

BESCO Tubular and Spoked have amicably reached an agreement to license the ERIS technology assuring BESCO's return to serving our valued customers. BESCO Tubular is ready to address the improving market we see emerging for our services. "By offering the BATS and ERIS tools together, operators will be getting the best stand building compensation system on the market," said Antoinette Benton, Chief Executive Officer of BESCO Tubular.

About BESCO Tubular

BESCO Tubular specializes in Gulf of Mexico Deepwater and Shelf completion tubing operations. Located in Houma, Louisiana, founded in 2002 we have proudly served the Gulf Coast area for 20 years. Our veteran personnel have the experience, training and technology to safely and efficiently run tubing of all sizes in Deepwater and Shelf Gulf of Mexico. Our family history in this field spans four generations. To learn more, visit www.bescotubular.com.

About Spoked

Spoked is an oil industry-focused research and development company that recognizes the gaps in technology. It provides simpler and better solutions to fill the missing link in the industry for operators and service providers alike. Spoked offers more than 10 proprietary tools, which are covered by over 20 granted or pending patents. Spoked provides solutions to industry giants and other players in the Gulf of Mexico and globally. Spoked has the expertise and strategically located operations to provide customers world-class solutions for even the most unsolved oil field tool design problems. To learn more, visit www.spokedsolutions.com.

