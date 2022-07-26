Caldwell Intellectual Property Law Expands West Coast Presence with The Acquisition of Palisades Patent Law and Top-Rated Fashion Law Network Podcast

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldwell is pleased to announce its recent continued expansion in Los Angeles with the recent acquisition of Palisades Patent Law, led by Patent Attorney Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben, Founder and Principal Attorney.

"Bringing on Kasia and joining forces with Palisades Patent Law will leverage and expand the experience, depth and breadth that both firms have in the IP space, while providing all of our clients with increased access to individual attention and innovative solutions," noted Managing Partner Keegan Caldwell.

While at Palisades Patent Law, Kasia led the firm serving as counsel for various luxury fashion apparel and home wear companies offering counseling on all aspects of intellectual property law such as creative design patents, trademark application preparation and prosecution, copyright infringement and intellectual property portfolio strategy and management.

Kasia is also the founder and host of the top-rated Fashion Law Network podcast which recently ranked #22 in the United States and #1 in the Italy Business Apple Podcast charts. It is the #1 fashion law podcast and top 10 general fashion podcast. Fashion Law Network is the first-of-its-kind intellectual property-based podcast which discusses fashion related legal news and lawsuits and is in the top 1.5% of all podcasts (over 2 million). The Fashion Law Network podcast can be listened to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and iHeart Radio among other platforms.

In the past year, Caldwell's aggressive expansion strategy in Los Angeles has doubled the team on the west coast which is home to high-growth, disruptive companies, a burgeoning venture capital community, and some of the largest and most sophisticated companies. The addition of this top legal talent to Caldwell's roster brings an unparalleled combination of prowess and scale to the market.

Kasia and her firm's addition to the Caldwell team combines the skills and expertise of two highly competent and innovative law firms with areas of practice that include intellectual property, corporate and litigation.

"You have to work with people you respect and trust, and in Kasia and Palisades Patent Law, we found the perfect alignment in terms of philosophy, culture and long-term goals," notes Caldwell. "I'm energized and inspired, and definitely looking forward with great excitement and high expectations."

The combined firm will have offices in Boston, MA; Santa Monica, CA; Burlington, VT; and London, UK with sights toward further expansion into tech hubs both domestic and international.

About Caldwell Intellectual Property Law

Ranked #1 Fastest-Growing Company in the US by Inc. Magazine, Caldwell IP Law is a boutique intellectual property law firm that better serves innovators and investors by providing strategic, high caliber IP services aimed at maximizing profits. A modern law firm for cutting-edge solutions, Caldwell has a proven and systematic approach for developing IP portfolios that reap financial success, proven by an allowance rate of 100% (38.2% higher than the industry standard).

