SmartCow Launches Ultron Edge AI Platform to Provide Sensor Fusion For Smart Cities and Autonomous Infrastructure Deployments

ST. JULIANS, Malta, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCow , an AI engineering company specializing in video analytics, AIoT devices, and smart city solutions, today announced that they released Ultron , an NVIDIA®️ Jetson-based edge AI platform with sensor fusion capability that brings high computing power to the edge for industrial applications requiring logic-based decisions for automated processes and machines. Ultron is built for smart city and autonomous infrastructure that can leverage its high computing power and low latency for AI vision applications in various configurations from smart factories to road intersections, and home automation projects.

The sensor fusion platform is a computer-controlled industrial system that continuously monitors the states of input devices and makes decisions based upon a set of rules and inputs through a custom program to control the state of output devices. "The next generation sensor fusion platform is more preferred in industrial applications due to their reliability, flexibility, and robustness," said Ravi Kiran, CEO of SmartCow. "With Ultron, we want to change the development and deployment of automation and autonomous infrastructure for smart factories, industry 5.0, traffic management, smart cities, smart buildings, and agricultural settings, with a state-of-the-art computing and sensor fusion platform that goes beyond the capabilities of traditional industry-grade devices."

SmartCow built an all-in-one control software platform for Ultron that combines a wide range of industrial functionalities such as machine vision, sensor fusion, AIoT, and robotics, complemented by a control software. This control software integrates I/O control, computer vision, video analytics, and NVIDIA DeepStream by providing the necessary vision and sensor fusion capabilities in the form of function libraries, I/O blocks, and APIs that can be called up from Ultron, all configurable through a browser-based programming tool. Ultron also works with SmartCow FleetTrackr, which monitors and records run-time data such as machine productivity or operating temperature, automatically starts and stops processes, generates alarms and alerts if a machine malfunctions, and more.

Key features of Ultron include:

Edge computing platform: Supports a variety of high-performance compute modules such as NVIDIA Jeston Xavier NX™ and Orin NX™

Seamless communication: 5G/LTE/Wifi options supported for wireless data transmission.

Advanced AI capabilities: Easily integrate ML/DL models with higher detection and prediction accuracy in machinery and robotics automation processes.

High interoperability. Supported LAN/USB that is interoperable with standard industrial and machine vision cameras for real time AI-enabled inference.

Modern programming language support: Engineers can program in modern programming languages such as JavaScript and Python.

"To easily integrate edge AI with flexible industrial automation technology, SmartCow provides the solution of the Jetson-based sensor fusion platform, applicable for a wide range of industries," said Kiran.

About SmartCow:

Established in 2016, SmartCow is an end-to-end AI engineering company that builds hardware and software products for AI applications used by the defense industry, in smart cities and industry 5.0. Strategic partners include NVIDIA and PNY. The company is located in Malta, India,Taiwan, Italy, and Singapore and is expanding to France and USA. For more information, visit www.smartcow.ai .

