Test Your Knowledge About the Updated Nutrition Facts Label!

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Nutrition Facts label found on packaged foods and beverages can help you make informed food choices that contribute to healthy lifelong eating habits.

Now you can test your Nutrition Facts label knowledge with the FDA's new Interactive Nutrition Facts Label Quiz

The Interactive Nutrition Facts Label Quiz was developed to help consumers and health educators understand the components of the Nutrition Facts label and put label review and comparison into practice. Quiz questions highlight information on the label, including calories, % Daily Value, serving size, and nutrients, and feature more information and tips to learn as you go.

The quiz is part of the FDA's existing Interactive Nutrition Facts Label tool. This tool provides an overview of the label and an in-depth look at specific nutrients and their role in your daily diet. This tool also includes other resources, like fact sheets, a label glossary, and more. The Interactive Nutrition Facts Label tool is available in both English and Spanish.

Use the Interactive Nutrition Facts Label Quiz and the FDA's extensive suite of nutrition education resources and materials to learn about the importance of good nutrition. There are toolkits, games, videos, and more for health educators, youth and youth educators, older adults, and physicians and healthcare professionals.

For more information about the Nutrition Facts label, visit www.FDA.gov/NewNutritionFactsLabel. This website includes fact sheets and videos to help you continue to learn more about the Nutrition Facts label!

