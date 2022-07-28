The Africa-America Institute Announces its 38th Annual Awards Gala

Ceremony Set to Honor the Remarkable Achievements of Africa, Africans and African Descendants Across Industries

2022 Honorees Include:

The Republic of Botswana, Filmmaker Mahen Bonetti, Rockefeller Foundation Executive Betty Wambui Kibaara and IBM Executive Dr. Solomon Assefa

Hosted by Bozoma Saint John

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – 6 P.M.

At Cipriani's 42nd St. in New York City

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Africa-America Institute (AAI) - the premier U.S.-based international organization connecting Africa to America through education, training and dialogue - announced its 38th Annual Awards Gala celebrating the vast contributions of Africa and its worldwide diaspora. Returning to an in-person format, the Awards Gala will take place at Cipriani 42nd St. in New York City, on September 20th at 6 P.M.

Launched in 1984, the AAI Awards Gala is the most anticipated African-centered event convened in New York City. Held during the week of the United Nations General Assembly, the Gala brings together a host of distinguished notables including heads of state, diplomats, government officials, business and civil society leaders, scholars, journalists and other leading figures for an unforgettable evening.

Hosted by marketing executive, entrepreneur and author Bozoma Saint John, this year's awards will center around the theme of "Africa in the World." During the ceremony, AAI will honor an illustrious group of leaders across industries who have used their platforms to advance and affect substantive change locally, nationally and globally in their respective areas.

The 2022 Awards and Honorees include:

National Achievement Award

The Republic of Botswana to be accepted by His Excellency Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi

Science and Technology Leadership Award

Solomon Assefa - Vice President of IBM Research, Africa & Emerging Market Solutions

Ambassador of African Film Award

Mahen Bonetti - Founder of the African American Film Festival, Inc. (AFF) and Executive Director of the New York African Film Festival (NYAFF)

Distinguished Alumnae Award

Betty Wambui Kibaara - Director of the Food Initiative at the Rockefeller Foundation

"This year's Gala is especially exciting as it marks our return to an in-person event. We are delighted to have the opportunity to honor the people of the Republic of Botswana for their steadfast commitment to democracy and ground-breaking global partnerships in medical research and education," said Kofi Appenteng, AAI's President & CEO. "We're also celebrating Dr. Solomon Assefa's crucial work in deploying AI to enable sustainable futures, Betty Kibaara's work championing food security and agribusiness investments, and Mahen Benetti's legacy of bringing African and Diasporan voices to the forefront of global cinema. In geographical, scientific, artistic, and cultural terms these honorees embody this year's Gala theme of Africa in the World."

For the past six decades, AAI has provided over 23,000 scholarships and fellowships to African students. The Annual Awards Gala raises funds to support AAI programs and initiatives.

For more information, please visit aaionline.org/gala.

ABOUT AAI

Since its founding in 1953, AAI has awarded scholarships and fellowships to over 23,000 Africans. These individuals comprise an esteemed network of alumni, many of whom are leaders and influencers across public, private, and governmental sectors in Africa and globally. Included in this network are current Heads of State, H.E. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia; H.E. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire; H.E. Mohamed Bazoum, President of the Republic of Niger; and H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa. Many of AAI's Alumni have left an indelible imprint, including the late 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Wangari Mathaai and the late Barack Obama, Sr.

View original content:

SOURCE Africa America Institute