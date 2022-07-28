Cambium Networks Fixed Wireless Broadband Technology Selected for National Defense Communications

Rapidly deployable infrastructure supports multiple missions in both garrison and tactical operations

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that its fixed wireless infrastructure solutions continue to evolve and support defense and national security fixed wireless broadband applications for border security, first responders, garrison operations and theater communications. Cambium Networks has demonstrated technical leadership, performance, and survivability in harsh conditions in defense and security applications around the world for over fifteen years.

"Defense communications are mission critical, whether it is in conflict situations or supporting operations in ports and bases," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Cambium Networks' fixed wireless solutions provide the performance and ruggedness that can be counted on to enhance mission critical communications in harsh environments."

In the first half of 2022, Cambium Networks' solutions have been selected for multiple defense and security programs, including:

Naval base communications around the globe, both pier side as well as ship-to-shore

Tactical defense programs

Border Security projects

Multiple international programs, including US supported foreign military sales and direct to Europe , Middle East and Africa projects

"Cambium Networks has recently achieved notable accreditations on two purpose built fixed wireless broadband network solutions," said Ryan Peterson, Global Defense and Security Sales Director, Cambium Networks. "Defense and national security network operators can now include cnMatrix™ Routing and Switching systems and Microwave Line-of-site (MLoS) Turn-Key Connectivity Kits in their plans."

Also, the PTP 78700, a MLoS radio operating in the 7 and 8 GHz band, received JF-12 (Joint Frequency Allocation-to-Equipment Process) spectrum certification by the US Government. This certification allows defense and security customers additional licensed spectrum to deploy MLoS programs as an alternative to the already congested NATO Band 4 and unlicensed 5 GHz bands.

In addition, the PTP 700's FIPS 140-2 acreditation was re-verified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under certificate #4243. The PTP 700 operates in NATO Band 4, 4.4 – 4.9 GHz, but also bridges from 4.9 GHz to 5.875 GHz, providing a high level of frequency agility. The PTP 700's embedded dynamic spectrum optimization (DSO) was also recently updated to further enhance its ability to address electronic counter measures like adversary jamming and interception capabilities.

Cambium Networks' federal and defense solutions are proven wireless communications for military battlefield, border, garrison and infrastructure applications with the following acreditations:

NIST FIPS 140-2 validation

NTIA SPS (Spectrum Planning Subcommittee) certification

JF-12 (Joint Frequency Allocation-to-Equipment Process) spectrum certification

MIL- STD-810

Multiple layers of FIPS-validated security including physical, certificate, and over-the-air-rekey security

TAA compliant hardware and ancillary items

Cambium Networks provides a comprehensive suite of hardware, software and managed solutions that support multi-gigabit connectivity for federal defense, public safety and national law enforcement in addition to municipal, enterprise and service provider applications. The comprehensive wireless fabric portfolio of Wi-Fi access points, switches and fixed wireless technologies—all unified by the cnMaestro™ cloud management system—enables networks to run efficiently and easily scale to meet increasing demand.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places, and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

