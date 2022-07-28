Mechatron Solar Completes B&V Bankability Report

A new Black & Veatch Bankability Report enhances the competitiveness of the patented Mechatron Solar M18KD dual-axis tracker for commercial and utility-scale projects. This report follows Mechatron's June certification to the UL 3703 Tracker standard.

STOCKTON, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechatron Solar has just completed a Bankability Report by Black & Veatch, providing risk analysis of the patented 90-panel M18KD dual-axis solar tracker, the largest and most powerful in the industry. The report also covers the company's expanded manufacturing facility in Stockton, which has an annual production capacity of 200 MW.

"Black & Veatch is of the opinion that the gearless design of the M18KD Tracker is unique compared to other tracker systems in the industry," the analysts state. The unusually high-yield M18KD tracker – generating 40% more energy than ground-mount frameworks and 20% more than single-axis trackers -- has the highest energy density of all solar designs. With a single mast, the tracker also has the smallest ground footprint in the solar market, ideal for carports and other constrained sites.

"The M18KD Tracker features a centralized hydraulic drive system which allows the Tracker to be installed on sites with uneven terrain," the analysts noted. "Black & Veatch believes that the height of the foundation makes the tracker the ideal solution for agricultural and carport applications," they said.

For greater energy boost, "The tall foundation may also enhance the power output of Trackers using bifacial modules," the analysts noted. In terms of safety design, "Black & Veatch observed that the gearless braking mechanism provides automatic protection capabilities and is patented by Mechatron," the analysts said.

Mechatron's next-generation gearless ball-bearing tracker design has demonstrated unparalleled operational stability and resilience, operating continuously across widely varied site conditions. The warrantied 99.6% uptime demonstrated by the M18KD is the highest availability of any system in the solar tracking industry. The tracker also presents the lowest maintenance cost over the duration of the project lifespan. As a result, the Return on Investment term for a Mechatron tracker is typically less than four years.

Among certifications, "Mechatron has achieved UL 3703 - Standard for Solar Trackers certification for the M18KD Tracker System. Black & Veatch reviewed the UL 3703 test report issued by SolarPTL on June 20, 2022," the analysts noted.

