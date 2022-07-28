T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

BALTIMORE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice.com/media.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.31 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

