Triple-I Appoints Sondra Fry Benoudiz to Oversee Membership

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sondra Fry Benoudiz has been named Head of Member Experience & Business Development at the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) and started this week in the newly-created role.

Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute) (PRNewswire)

" Sondra Fry Benoudiz brings decades of proven association management experience to the Insurance Information Institute."

"Sondra Fry Benoudiz brings decades of proven association management experience to the Insurance Information Institute. We are thrilled to have her join our team," said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I. "Sondra also has extensive knowledge about our industry, having worked previously for another insurance trade association and as a licensed insurance agent."

Benoudiz is a former Director, Membership at the Professional Insurance Agents Association of Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware, and sold errors and omissions policies to insurance agents earlier in her career. She comes to Triple-I from the Personal Care Products Council in Washington, D.C., where Benoudiz was Director, Marketing and Business Development. Based out of Triple-I's Arlington, Va. office, she will report directly to Kevelighan.

"The Insurance Information Institute is uniquely positioned in the association marketplace. Triple-I is a trusted source of unique and data-driven insights and draws most of its financial support from the insurers and reinsurers who join Triple-I as member companies," Benoudiz stated. "New member recruitment is one of my highest priorities, yet member retention is equally important. Meeting the needs of member companies is essential to the strength of any association."

Before returning to the insurance trade association industry, Benoudiz was Vice President, Membership and Business Development at two Virginia-based organizations: the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association and the Association of PRINT Technologies.

Benoudiz is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park. She and her husband reside in Fairfax. Va. They are the parents of an adult daughter.

Since 1960, Triple-I has been the trusted source of data-driven insights on insurance to inform and empower consumers. Triple-I serves consumers, media, and professionals seeking insurance information.

Triple-I's members account for about 50 percent of the total premium written in the U.S. auto, home, and business insurance markets. In addition, Triple-I offers associate memberships to insurance agents and brokers, consulting and research firms, academics, and regulatory agencies. The Insurance Information Institute is an affiliate of The Institutes .

RELATED LINKS:

Photo: Sondra Fry Benoudiz

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute