Family-Owned uBreakiFix® Opens in Winnipeg North Amidst Growing Demand for Tech Repair

uBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More

WINNIPEG, MB, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® has opened its newest franchise location in Winnipeg at 1375 McPhillips St. The store offers professional repair services for most anything with a power button, including smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 14 million devices and can help with most any tech mishaps, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Winnipeg is owned by Mike and Josiah Wiebe. Opening a uBreakiFix store has enabled them to expand their knowledge and further explore their passion for technology.

"At uBreakiFix, we are committed to excellence in everything we do, from the customer experience to the quality of service they receive," said Mike Wiebe. "We will strive to provide Winnipeg a go-to tech repair solution that offers an efficient, affordable, and friendly experience when devices break."

uBreakiFix repair experts fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and uBreakiFix is an authorized repair provider for some devices, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and a 1-year warranty on parts and labor.

For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/ca/locations/winnipegnorth. uBreakiFix Winnipeg North is located at:

uBreakiFix

1375 McPhillips St Unit 7A, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3V1, Canada

About uBreakiFix®

uBreakiFix® specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

