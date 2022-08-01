Jace Stirling Joins Embrace Home Loans as Regional Sales Manager

Former Wells Fargo, SunTrust and U.S. Bank executive to lead and develop sales in the Southeast



MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a leading national mortgage lender, announced that James "Jace" Stirling has been named regional sales manager for the company's Southeast region. Stirling is an experienced relationship manager who has led and developed sales teams at major banks and mortgage lenders.

Jace Stirling, Regional Sales Manager with Embrace Home Loans (PRNewswire)

Stirling will take over the duties of former SVP and Regional Sales Director Cary Reines, who retired on July 18 after 13 years with the company.

"We are delighted to welcome Jace to our team. He has vast experience and great expertise in leading mortgage sales teams. Jace will be a tremendous asset as Embrace continues to expand around the country," said Dennis Hardiman, CEO of Embrace Home Loans.

In his new role, Stirling will be leading and developing the Embrace sales teams in all states from Virginia to Florida, including Alabama. In addition, he will be recruiting mortgage originators, as well as branch managers.

Stirling has over 25 years of mortgage industry experience and has held leadership roles with several major lenders. He began his career as a loan officer, and then spent a decade with Wells Fargo, where he served as the general manager of a joint venture between Wells Fargo and a major homebuilder. Stirling served nearly 10 years at SunTrust, starting as vice president/market manager and eventually becoming senior vice president/division manager, mortgage, in the greater D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and Delaware markets. Most recently, Stirling was the Mid-Atlantic regional manager for U.S. Bank.

"We're thrilled Jace is leading and developing our sales teams in the Southeast," said Embrace President of National Retail Production Steve Adamo. "His years of experience in the mortgage industry and his track record of successfully driving growth for large mortgage lenders are invaluable."

"I'm excited to join such an incredible organization," Stirling said. "I was drawn to Embrace's fantastic culture, leadership and the long-term stability of a nearly 40-year-old company. I was also attracted by Embrace's wide variety of innovative mortgage products, its great technology and the marketing tools it offers originators."

Stirling is a former member of the Board of Governors of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Metropolitan Washington. He serves on the Board of Directors for Maryland Therapeutic Riding Inc., a non-profit organization that works with the natural healing and therapeutic power of horses to improve the quality of life of children, adults, and veterans with special needs.

Stirling received a B.A. from the University of Maryland and an M.B.A. from Loyola University of Maryland.

A Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA lender, Embrace also originates non-conforming loans, including jumbo and other unconventional loans. Embrace has been recognized with multiple workplace awards in recent years and is known for fostering a supportive, family-like work culture and for encouraging its employees' charitable endeavors.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and by Inc. The company has also been recognized thirteen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community-Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

