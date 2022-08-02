National Spine and Pain Centers Bolsters Management Team

Proven HR Leader Joins the Nation's Leading Network of Musculoskeletal Physician Practices and ASCs

FREDERICK, Md., August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Spine and Pain Centers (NSPC), the nation's leading network of minimally-invasive musculoskeletal physician practices and ambulatory surgery centers, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Jill Lentz as Vice President of Human Resources. In her new role, Ms. Lentz will report directly to NSPC President Doug Badertscher and oversee the organization's efforts to attract, develop, and retain, patient-focused leaders at every level of the organization.

Ms. Lentz comes to NSPC with 20 years of frontline and HR-related experience in the hospitality, retail, and healthcare fields – including time at well-regarded national organizations, such as Wyndham Hotels and Target Corporation. In particular, her healthcare experience from 360 Orthopedics and ProMedica Senior Care – one of the nation's leading providers of short-term post-acute and long-term care – will serve her well at NSPC. She additionally holds the SHRM-CP designation, as well as the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification from the HR Certification Institute (HRCI).

"My personal experience with Jill dates back to my time as CEO of 360 Orthopedics, where she served as Director of Human Resources," said NSPC President, Doug Badertscher. "I always have high expectations of professional performance, which Jill not only met – but exceeded. So, I am particularly pleased that she has agreed to join us in our mission to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care. I know that she will have an immediate, positive impact on our organization as we work to become one of the most legendary brands in healthcare," concluded Badertscher.

Despite the persistent challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, NSPC has grown from fewer than 90 affiliated locations in 2019 to more than 130 locations in 2022 to become an industry-leading management services organization (MSO) that operates across 13 states, including: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

About National Spine and Pain Centers: For more than 30 years, NSPC affiliated physicians have been pioneers in the relief of chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive, opioid-reducing procedures and leading-edge clinical research. Today, with more than 130 affiliated locations and 1,100+ health professionals facilitating more than a million patient visits a year, NSPC continues to be one of the most trusted brands in healthcare for people seeking access to pain relief. NSPC's stated mission is to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care. For more information, visit www.NationalSpine.com.

