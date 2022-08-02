NEWSWEEK APPOINTS FORMER NEW YORK TIMES' CONTRIBUTOR DIDI KIRSTEN TATLOW TO INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT FOCUSING ON CHINA

Other New Hires Include Matt Clark from Newsday, and Valerie Bauman from Bloomberg Law

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek's Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper today announced that former New York Times' journalist Didi Kirsten Tatlow has been named International Affairs Correspondent focusing on China.

Prior to joining Newsweek, Tatlow reported from China for The International Herald Tribune (now the global edition of The New York Times) and The New York Times from 2010 to 2017, reporting from Beijing. In 2018, she began a series, "China-in-Germany," examining the influence and interference activities of the Communist Party of China in Germany. She has co-edited and co-authored the book, "China's Quest for Foreign Technology: Beyond Espionage" (Routledge; 2020). Tatlow was born and raised in Hong Kong where she started her career at the Hong Kong Standard and has since worked as a reporter and columnist in Asia and Europe for 23 years, including at the Associated Press. She recently published a cover story for Newsweek on the nature, tactics, and scale of China's Communist Party's influence in the United States. Since leaving the Times, she has lived in Berlin and will continue to be based there. Tatlow earned a degree in Chinese and Politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London.

"Didi brings an unrivalled perspective of China, both its history and its changing role in geopolitics," said Cooper. "We are thrilled to have her on board."

"I'm excited to join Newsweek, working with Nancy and the talented editorial team to cover international affairs, focusing on China," said Tatlow. "China has a rich history and an interesting current political environment that impacts the world."

In addition, Cooper announced the establishment of a new investigative team that includes new investigative reporter hires Matt Clark and Valerie Bauman.

Matt Clark is an investigative reporter specializing in data analysis and computer programming. Matt has produced nationally recognized work on Newsday's investigations team since 2013, including contributions to a series on police misconduct that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service. Prior to Newsday, he worked for the San Diego Union-Tribune and the Naples Daily News in Florida.

Valerie Bauman, a journalist for nearly two decades, joins Newsweek from Bloomberg Law, where she was senior investigative reporter and senior legal reporter covering the pharmaceutical litigation beat while on the health desk. Bauman has also worked at Newsday and The Associated Press, where she covered Hurricane Katrina from the Mississippi bureau, and later the New York State legislature as a political reporter. Bauman recently won both SABEW (Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing) and AZBEE (American Society of Business Press Editors) awards, which honor the best in business writing, for a piece on the questionable practices of a litigation finance company.

"I have been working on curating an investigative team for a while and it is exciting to announce its formation," Cooper added. "With the addition of Clark and Bauman, who specialize in investigative journalism of the highest caliber, we are in position to deliver even more groundbreaking coverage."

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Media Contact:

Laura Goldberg

LBG Public Relations for Newsweek

laura@lbgpr.com

+1-347-683-1859

View original content:

SOURCE Newsweek