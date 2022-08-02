Ohio-based Buckingham Advisors Promotes Three Employees to Managing Director Status

Nicole Strbich, Ryan Johnson, and Jessica Distel reflect depth of talent and strong client focus, demonstrating their dedication to Buckingham and its clients

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham Advisors, an Ohio-based independent financial advisory firm that provides investment management, financial planning, tax, and business services, has announced the promotion of tenured employees Nicole Strbich, Ryan Johnson, and Jessica Distel. All three are now Managing Directors with the firm.

"Part of Buckingham's success in helping clients achieve their life goals has been driven by our new Managing Directors' commitment to the families and investors we serve," stated Jay Buckingham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Buckingham Advisors. "These exceptional individuals reflect the depth of talent and strong client focus that we expect from all senior leadership team members. They demonstrate their dedication, daily, to Buckingham and our valued clients. We look forward to incorporating their additional executive insights as Managing Directors with the firm."

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

As Managing Director of Financial Planning, Strbich oversees all aspects of the planning done for the firm's clients, such as estate and retirement planning, family / inherited wealth planning, and tax and philanthropic interests. Strbich and her team work to help clients worry less about their finances and focus more on what matters most to them by seizing opportunities and reaching their goals. She loves being able to confidently say that she can provide clients with the best possible advice, planning, and experience with the Buckingham Advisors team. She enjoys working with multiple generations of families and finding ways to help them enjoy the fruits of their hard work.

Strbich has over 14 years of experience in the financial planning industry. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Wright State University and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. She is also a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® and holds the federally authorized tax practitioner designation as an Enrolled Agent.

In the role of Managing Director of Investments, Johnson is responsible for the firm's in-house research, strategic investment direction, and implementation into client portfolios. He leads the weekly stock research efforts of the Buckingham team, manages customized portfolios for families, manages the Foundation Portfolio model, supervises the investment staff, writes the weekly Market Recap, and appears in Special Edition videos.

Johnson has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, solely focused on stock analysis and portfolio management. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business with a major in Financial Services from Wright State University, and he holds Chartered Financial Analyst® and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designations. Since starting at Buckingham in 2014, Johnson has been both a moderator and a panelist for the CFA Society of Dayton's annual Investment Roundtable, he has appeared on numerous local TV news broadcasts, and he has frequently spoken to the Wright State Finance Club.

Being Managing Director of Business Services and Development places Distel in charge of all facets of helping small business owners and entrepreneurs successfully navigate their challenges and opportunities. Distel's passion has always been working with closely held businesses and entrepreneurs. She develops tax strategies, implements tailored accounting processes and best practices, and coaches clients to better understand the ever-changing challenges and opportunities of their businesses.

Distel graduated summa cum laude from the University of Findlay where she earned a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Organizational Leadership, and a Bachelor of Science in Financial Accounting. In addition, she is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Over 21 years of experience in public accounting, private industry, and having owned her own business, have given her a solid professional perspective and dedication to helping businesses succeed.

ABOUT BUCKINGHAM ADVISORS

Ohio-based Buckingham Advisors is a unique team of professionals that work together to create professional and personal financial success for their clients. Buckingham's professionals are fiduciaries, putting their clients' needs ahead of their own. The company's core purpose is to improve the lives of clients by providing clarity, simplicity, and the professional expertise of Buckingham's financial planners, investment professionals, tax strategists and accounting team. Buckingham specializes in aligning the solutions clients need to help them achieve the best possible financial and life outcomes. The firm offers personal and business financial solutions, providing one team for all their clients' financial needs. A second-opinion service is available for prospective clients (no cost or obligation). For more information visit MyBuckingham.com.

