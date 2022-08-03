RMO LLP'S SCOTT RAHN NAMED "TRAILBLAZER" BY THE AMERICAN LAWYER

LOS ANGELES, August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate litigation and inheritance dispute law firm, RMO LLP, announced today that CEO Scott Rahn has been recognized as a "West Trailblazer" by The American Lawyer. According to the publication, the feature recognizes professionals in the West who have moved the needle in the legal industry.

Rahn, the firm's founding partner, is regarded as a leading probate attorney, focusing on high-stakes private wealth disputes, fiduciary litigation, and contentious trust, probate estate and conservatorship cases. Rahn helps guide clients – heirs, beneficiaries, trustees, executors, administrators, charities, creditors and conservators – through the emotional, legal and financial issues that arise when loved ones become compromised, taken advantage of, and after they pass, whenever theft, manipulation, fraud, abuse, and other misdeeds are revealed.

In the feature, Rahn explains that the "genesis" of his path to becoming a trailblazer is the firm's "laser focus on probate litigation – including elder abuse issues that are all-too-often involved in these cases." He goes on to explain that this focus was influenced by his own experience "seeing telephone scammers and sales people take advantage of my generous-to-a-fault ederly grandmother." Rahn further highlighted the ever-growing nature of the problem, stating: "Financial elder abuse continues to receive increased attention from our communities…" and "Collaborations with prosecutorial agencies and legislative bodies also continues to influence and shape the laws that help deter and prosecute financial elder abuse." Rahn believes that the firm's "continued commitnment to helping to educate and inform elders and their families about the risks of and how to prevent elder abuse, the roles we play in our communities to help shape and enforce elder protection laws, and our prosecution of financial abuse cases mean the future for our elders in more secure."

This year Rahn also was recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a "Legal Visionary" and named a "Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has been honored by Best Lawyers since 2018 and SuperLawyers since 2017. Rahn earned his JD from the University of San Diego School of Law and his BA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

SOURCE RMO LLP