Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report positive results for the second quarter, in which we more than covered our regular dividend with GAAP and Core net investment income, grew our portfolio to $852 million at fair value, upsized our bank credit facility to $265 million and maintained asset quality. We are benefitting from the rising interest rate environment as our loan portfolio's yield has now risen 80 basis points from the end of the first quarter. In July, in addition to our regular dividend of $0.28 per quarter in the aggregate, our Board of Directors declared an additional aggregate dividend of $0.06 for the third quarter. These dividends total $0.34 per share in the aggregate, payable in monthly increments, for the third quarter."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$6.17
$0.32
$11.69
$0.60
Core net investment income (1)
5.62
0.29
11.37
0.58
Net realized gains on investments
(0.35)
(0.02)
3.11
0.16
Net realized loss on foreign currency
-
-
(0.01)
-
Total realized income(2)
5.82
0.30
14.79
0.76
Distributions
(6.64)
(0.34)
(12.11)
(0.62)
Net unrealized depreciation on investments
(4.29)
(0.22)
(8.01)
(0.41)
Net unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation
(0.04)
-
(0.04)
-
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries
(0.16)
(0.01)
(0.18)
(0.01)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$1.34
0.07
$6.56
0.34
Weighted average shares outstanding
19,543,117
19,530,509
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Investments at fair value
$852.00
$772.9
Total assets
$882.90
$821.3
Net assets
$279.90
$285.1
Shares outstanding
19,545,935
19,517,595
Net asset value per share
$14.32
$14.61
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
New investments
$67.6
$142.1
Repayments of investments
(48.2)
(58.2)
Net activity
$19.4
$83.9
As of
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Number of portfolio company investments
83
73
Number of debt investments
70
58
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)
Cash
7.9 %
7.4 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.2 %
0.2 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
8.5 %
8.0 %
Weighted average yield on total investments (4)
Cash
7.4 %
6.9 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.2 %
0.2 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
8.0 %
7.5 %
(3)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(4)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $16.1 million and $15.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, totaled $9.9 million and $9.6 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.7 million and $3.3 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.0 and $0.1 million, capital gains incentive fees (reversal) totaled ($1.0) million and $0.0 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $5.5 million and $4.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million and other expenses totaled $0.8 million and $0.7 million.
Net investment income was $6.2 million and $5.5 million, or $0.32 and $0.28 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 of 19,543,117 and 19,486,003, respectively.
The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($1.0) million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to the decrease in net realized and unrealized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes these accruals, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $5.6 million, or $0.29 per share; and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $5.8 million, or $0.30 per share.
The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, of ($4.3) million and $1.7 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company had realized losses of ($0.4) million and ($1.8) million, respectively.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $1.3 million and $5.6 million, or $0.07 and $0.29 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 of 19,543,117 and 19,486,003, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $203.6 million and $177.3 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
Distributions
During the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.25 per share ($6.6 million and $4.9 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
On April 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of International Designs Group LLC, a regional distributor, seller, and custom fabricator of high-end ceramic and stone tile products and accessories. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.
On April 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Tilley Chemical Company, Inc., a distributor of specialty chemicals, oils, and lubricants into the food & beverage, lubricants, flavor and fragrances, personal care, and other chemicals end-markets.
On April 4, 2022, we invested $11.3 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Microbe Formulas LLC, a provider of dietary supplements and other natural solutions for detox and gut health.
On April 7, 2022, we received $1.3 million in full realization on the equity of Energy Labs Holding Corp., resulting in a $0.7 million realized gain.
On April 15, 2022, we invested $6.6 million in the first lien term loan of Anne Lewis Strategies, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On April 15, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Pure TopCo, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On April 25, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of SQAD, LLC for total proceeds of $14.1 million. We also received $2.4 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $2.1 million realized gain.
On April 29, 2022, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver and $0.1 million in the delayed draw term loan of Florachem Holdings, LLC, a distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.
On May 17, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of AIP ATCO Buyer, LLC, a provider of quality assurance services for automotive OEMs and suppliers.
On May 20, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of TradePending Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On May 24, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed €0.1 million euro in the revolver and €0.1 million euro in the delayed draw term loan of Monitorus Holding, LLC, a provider of media monitoring and evaluation services.
On June 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of PCP MT Aggregator Holdings, L.P., an existing portfolio company.
On June 6, 2022, we invested $13.8 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Lightning Intermediate II, LLC, a vitamins, minerals, and supplements brand. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.
On June 15, 2022, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of ADS Group Topco, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On June 15, 2022, we invested $0.9 million in the first lien term loan of SIB Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On June 24, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loans of Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc. for total proceeds of $0.7 million, resulting in a $3.9 million realized loss.
On June 27, 2022, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of HV GS Acquisition, LP, an existing portfolio company.
On June 30, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of HV Acquisition VI, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On June 30, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP, an existing portfolio company.
Events Subsequent to June 30, 2022
On July 1, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver of Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC, a branded haircare platform. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.
On July 5, 2022, we invested $13.9 million in the first lien term loan Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC, a manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized filtration pumps, and custom castings. Additionally, we invested $0.7 million in the equity of the company.
On July 15, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan and revolver of International Designs Group, LLC for total proceeds of $0.1 million.
On July 15, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of ASC Communications, LLC for total proceeds of $8.2 million. We also received $1.8 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $1.8 million realized gain.
On July 15, 2022, we invested $1.0 million in the first lien term loan of Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of the company.
On July 20, 2022, we invested $2.2 million in the first lien term loan of SIB Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On July 28, 2022, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of USASF Blocker IV LLC, an existing portfolio company.
On July 29, 2022, we invested $13.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the revolver and $0.1 million in the delayed draw term loan of a provider of product testing and consumer insights. Additionally, we invested $0.7 million in the equity of the company.
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of August 3, 2022 was $198.2 million.
SBA-guaranteed Debentures
On July 1, 2022, the Company contributed $5.0 million in capital to its SBIC II subsidiary. To date, the Company has contributed $78.0 million of its $87.5 million regulatory capital commitment. The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of August 3, 2022 was $300.0 million.
Distributions Declared
On July 13, 2022, our board of directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of July, August, and September 2022 as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
7/13/2022
7/28/2022
7/29/2022
8/15/2022
$
0.0933
7/13/2022
8/30/2022
8/31/2022
9/15/2022
$
0.0933
7/13/2022
9/29/2022
9/30/2022
10/14/2022
$
0.0933
On July 13, 2022, our board of directors declared an additional monthly distribution for each of July, August, and September 2022 as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
7/13/2022
7/28/2022
7/29/2022
8/15/2022
$
0.02
7/13/2022
8/30/2022
8/31/2022
9/15/2022
$
0.02
7/13/2022
9/29/2022
9/30/2022
10/14/2022
$
0.02
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
June 30,
2022
December 31,
(unaudited)
2021
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $873,575,942 and $785,005,957, respectively)
$
852,000,318
$
772,873,326
Cash and cash equivalents
26,462,108
44,174,856
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
770,998
536,105
Interest receivable
2,973,110
2,944,599
Other receivables
177,533
54,752
Deferred tax asset
—
151,278
Related party receivable
187,132
—
Deferred offering costs
89,158
14,888
Prepaid expenses
286,039
512,214
Total Assets
$
882,946,396
$
821,262,018
LIABILITIES
Notes payable
$
98,324,497
$
98,102,973
Credit Facility payable
201,845,293
175,451,116
SBA-guaranteed debentures
287,743,263
244,615,903
Dividends payable
2,214,557
1,171,059
Management fees payable
3,705,053
3,454,225
Income incentive fees payable
289,188
1,749,130
Capital gains incentive fees payable
2,362,360
3,388,151
Interest payable
3,953,225
3,693,662
Unearned revenue
510,842
529,726
Administrative services payable
399,741
386,368
Income tax payable
725,295
3,269,514
Deferred tax liability
30,535
—
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
976,429
338,958
Total Liabilities
$
603,080,278
$
536,150,785
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
279,866,118
$
285,111,233
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 19,545,935 and 19,517,595 issued and outstanding, respectively)
$
19,546
$
19,518
Paid-in capital
274,864,296
274,559,121
Accumulated undistributed surplus
4,982,276
10,532,594
Net Assets
$
279,866,118
$
285,111,233
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
882,946,396
$
821,262,018
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.32
$
14.61
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
15,658,018
$
14,846,398
$
30,774,969
$
28,359,175
Other income
451,027
257,976
828,480
733,063
Total Investment Income
$
16,109,045
$
15,104,374
$
31,603,449
$
29,092,238
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
3,705,053
$
3,278,479
$
7,197,766
$
6,242,340
Valuation fees
30,029
20,082
169,617
148,435
Administrative services expenses
466,903
463,102
941,221
916,491
Income incentive fees
—
55,899
—
55,899
Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees
(983,575)
14,387
(1,025,792)
97,668
Professional fees
217,404
236,212
529,466
505,177
Directors' fees
74,500
74,500
171,000
166,000
Insurance expense
125,890
118,813
250,397
236,320
Interest expense and other fees
5,524,378
4,691,968
10,415,975
9,015,446
Income tax expense
426,236
286,276
705,653
526,257
Other general and administrative expenses
347,656
329,641
559,392
586,559
Total Operating Expenses
$
9,934,474
$
9,569,359
$
19,914,695
$
18,496,592
Net Investment Income
$
6,174,571
$
5,535,015
$
11,688,754
$
10,595,646
Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
(352,723)
$
(1,781,665)
$
3,105,367
$
(1,319,437)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
(7,350)
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
(539,250)
Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
(4,289,591)
1,665,877
(8,011,193)
1,787,860
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
(35,754)
—
(35,754)
—
(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
(160,656)
187,721
(181,813)
19,917
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
1,335,847
5,606,948
6,558,011
10,544,736
Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted
$
0.32
$
0.28
$
0.60
$
0.54
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share—basic and diluted
$
0.07
$
0.29
$
0.34
$
0.54
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted
19,543,117
19,486,003
19,530,509
19,486,003
Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted
$
0.34
$
0.25
$
0.62
$
0.50
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Stock
Accumulated
Number
Par
Paid-in
undistributed
of shares
value
capital
surplus (deficit)
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2020
19,486,003
$
19,486
$
276,026,667
$
(2,685,504)
$
273,360,649
Net investment income
—
—
—
5,060,631
5,060,631
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
462,228
462,228
Loss on debt extinguishment
(539,250)
(539,250)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
121,983
121,983
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(167,804)
(167,804)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(4,869,552)
(4,869,552)
Balances at March 31, 2021
19,486,003
$
19,486
$
276,026,667
$
(2,617,268)
$
273,428,885
Net investment income
—
—
—
5,535,015
5,535,015
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(1,781,665)
(1,781,665)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
1,665,877
1,665,877
Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments
—
—
—
187,721
187,721
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(4,869,552)
(4,869,552)
Balances at June 30, 2021
19,486,003
$
19,486
$
276,026,667
$
(1,879,872)
$
274,166,281
Balances at December 31, 2021
19,517,595
$
19,518
$
274,559,121
$
10,532,594
$
285,111,233
Net investment income
—
—
—
5,514,183
5,514,183
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
3,458,090
3,458,090
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(7,350)
(7,350)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(3,721,602)
(3,721,602)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(21,157)
(21,157)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(5,464,666)
(5,464,666)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
14,924
15
167,655
—
167,670
Balances at March 31, 2022
19,532,519
$
19,533
$
274,726,776
$
10,290,092
$
285,036,401
Net investment income
—
—
—
6,174,571
6,174,571
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(352,723)
(352,723)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(4,289,591)
(4,289,591)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(35,754)
(35,754)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(160,656)
(160,656)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(6,643,663)
(6,643,663)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
13,416
13
137,520
—
137,533
Balances at June 30, 2022
19,545,935
$
19,546
$
274,864,296
$
4,982,276
$
279,866,118
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
For the
For the
six months ended
six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
6,558,011
$
10,544,736
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(142,053,995)
(182,822,853)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
58,182,238
55,963,858
Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments
8,011,193
(1,787,860)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
35,754
—
Increase in investments due to PIK
(653,534)
(360,003)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(1,174,220)
(1,107,347)
Deferred tax provision (benefit)
181,813
(19,917)
Amortization of loan structure fees
272,959
239,700
Amortization of deferred financing costs
221,524
233,846
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
589,020
501,885
Net realized (gain) loss on investments
(3,105,367)
1,326,105
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
539,250
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(28,511)
(522,772)
Increase in other receivables
(122,781)
—
Increase in related party receivable
(187,132)
—
Decrease in prepaid expenses
226,175
186,172
Increase (decrease) in management fees payable
250,828
(546,843)
Decrease in income incentive fees payable
(1,459,942)
(503,262)
(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable
(1,025,791)
97,668
Increase in administrative services payable
13,373
2,584
Increase in interest payable
259,771
2,390,424
Decrease in unearned revenue
(18,860)
(9,626)
Decrease in income tax payable
(2,544,219)
(361,788)
Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
637,471
1,474,936
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
$
(76,934,222)
$
(114,541,107)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
420,004
$
—
Sales load for commons stock issued
(5,957)
—
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
(183,114)
—
Stockholder distributions paid
(11,064,831)
(8,115,917)
Repayment of Notes
—
(48,875,000)
Proceeds from issuance of Notes
—
100,000,000
Financing costs paid on Notes
—
(2,237,835)
Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures
43,600,000
57,500,000
Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures
(1,061,660)
(2,200,125)
Repayments of Credit Facility
(131,768)
(4,843)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
89,588,800
161,800,000
Repayments of Credit Facility
(61,940,000)
(143,200,000)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
59,221,474
$
114,666,280
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(17,712,748)
$
125,173
Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at beginning of period
44,174,856
18,477,602
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
26,462,108
$
18,602,775
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
9,072,909
$
5,649,592
Income and excise tax paid
3,132,755
870,000
Increase in dividends payable
1,043,498
1,623,187
Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs
74,270
(90,000)
Gain on conversion of equity investment
—
6,668
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
ended
ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Net investment income
$6,174,571
$5,535,015
Capital gains incentive fee
(983,575)
14,387
Income tax expense
426,236
286,276
Core net investment income
$5,617,232
$5,835,678
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.32
$0.28
Core net investment income per share
$0.29
$0.30
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)
(Unaudited)
Quarter
Quarter
ended
ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Net investment income
$6,174,571
$5,535,015
Net realized gain on investments
(352,723)
(1,781,665)
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
-
-
Total Realized Net Investment Income
$5,821,848
$3,753,350
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.32
$0.28
Realized net investment income per share
$0.30
$0.19
