Zurich North America named Apprenticeship Ambassador by U.S. Department of Labor

Selection recognizes Zurich's leadership in helping to modernize, diversify and expand apprenticeships to support the success of American workers and businesses.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America has been selected as an Apprenticeship Ambassador by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) in recognition of the company's exemplary apprenticeship program, which enables people representing diverse backgrounds and experiences to launch careers in insurance while earning a college degree.

The DOL's Apprenticeship Ambassador designation recognizes Zurich's leadership in helping to modernize, diversify and expand Registered Apprenticeships across the country.

The Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative is designed to create a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry associations, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries, community-based organizations and other stakeholders to serve as champions for expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs).

Dating to 2016, the Zurich Apprenticeship Program was the first Registered Apprenticeship Program in commercial insurance. From the start, Zurich has shared its model and learnings with companies inside and outside its industry. Zurich's program has more than tripled in size since its inception.

"We're honored to be recognized as an Apprenticeship Ambassador by the U.S. Department of Labor," said Zurich North America CEO Kristof Terryn. "When we launched our program nearly seven years ago, apprenticeships in the U.S. were largely limited to manufacturing and the trades, and it was difficult for people to launch a career in corporate America without a four-year college degree. Our U.S. business decided to adapt the apprenticeship model used at Zurich Insurance Group in Switzerland. The program's growth speaks for its value. It has greatly expanded our talent pipeline, attracting the diverse talent we need to continue to innovate for our customers. Apprenticeship benefits our business and our communities. It can do the same for many more companies."

As an Apprenticeship Ambassador, Zurich will support the DOL's goals of increasing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in Registered Apprenticeship Programs, including for underrepresented and underserved populations. Zurich also will continue to help communicate the business case for Registered Apprenticeship as a mainstream workforce strategy for high-demand industries.

"We look forward to serving as an Apprenticeship Ambassador," said Al Crook, Head of HR Business Partners and Apprenticeship at Zurich North America. "We believe that apprenticeships are going to become more critical in increasing access to debt-free degrees and in developing skilled workers across industries. We also believe every business and every function has apprenticeable work."

In 2017 Zurich co-founded the Chicago Apprentice Network (CAN) with Aon and Accenture. The three founders have since helped other companies create apprenticeship programs toward well-paying, professionally rewarding careers. Since 2019, Zurich has hosted an annual National Apprenticeship Week Summit event at its suburban Chicago headquarters or virtually. Zurich leaders and apprentices have spoken at many business events and CAN events about the value of apprenticeship.

"These are the types of actions the Department of Labor looks for from its Apprenticeship Ambassador designees," Crook said. "Recognition of Zurich as an Apprenticeship Ambassador acknowledges what we've accomplished to date and our commitment to contribute to a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable society well into the future."

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer serving more than 55 million customers – both people and businesses – in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose "to create a brighter future together," Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and is one of the world's most sustainable insurers, as shown by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

