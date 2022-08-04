EY and GE Digital announce alliance to help organizations improve productivity through data-driven manufacturing

Helps to improve quality of services while providing on-time results

Reduces operating and maintenance costs

Includes experienced technology implementation support

LONDON and SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and GE Digital today announce an alliance to help organizations transform their manufacturing operations. The alliance combines the proven sector excellence and technology consulting services of EY US with the more than 100 years of manufacturing experience and rich digital technology of GE.

With the rapidly growing demand for modernized manufacturing systems, companies are seeking to gain a competitive advantage by expediting their digital transformation journey. As critical key performance indicators (KPIs) for the industry include the need for operational efficiency, quality management improvement, loss reduction and energy efficiency, the EY−GE Digital Alliance will provide solutions and guidance on ways to increase productivity while lowering costs.

GE Digital is an industry leader in developing software for manufacturing. The business helps foster deeper integration between the enterprise resource planning layer of an organization's technology landscape with its equipment on the shop floor. GE Digital's software tools can be fit to meet the various challenges accompanying the growing manufacturing system market, including improving quality, uptime and operations performance.

The manufacturing technology service of EY US, which has been growing over the last 20 years, has proven experience implementing GE Digital software tools for more than 40 different clients spanning various industrial sectors.

Through this alliance, manufacturers can also leverage support from EY US teams to implement and integrate GE Digital software to develop more data-driven manufacturing operations.

Scott Dixon, Digital Manufacturing Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"I am excited to see EY US and GE Digital joining forces to help manufacturers achieve their business outcomes building a fit-for-purpose enterprise manufacturing technology landscape. The EY−GE Digital Alliance will harness the combined power of technology, services and solutions, industry insights, system integration and consulting experience of the two organizations to optimize the value chain for companies throughout the industry."

Richard Kenedi, GE Digital General Manager, Manufacturing and Digital Plant, says:

"Software is mission-critical to accelerating transformation in industry today. The alliance brings together leaders in software solutions and technology services to help industrial companies solve their toughest challenges. Software supports corporate initiatives including continuous improvement, compliance, sustainability and global competitiveness. Companies want those solutions to be working quickly and efficiently so they can see fast time to value. Working with EY US creates that synergy needed to pursue business opportunities."

