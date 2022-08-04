RiverMeadow announces a better, more flexible way to migrate existing workloads onto AWS

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leading provider of Cloud Migration and Disaster Recovery Software and Services, announced today that it had added a new capability to its market-leading Cloud Migration Platform. Customers can now carry out VM-based or OS-based migrations to Amazon Web Services (AWS) or VMC. RiverMeadow is the only Cloud Migration Platform in the market to offer customers this choice of how they migrate to AWS or VMC.

"Migrating existing workloads at a VM level is easier, less risky and more cost-effective for customers looking to move to AWS or VMC," states Jim Jordan, President and CEO of RiverMeadow."RiverMeadow's platform is about flexibility and value-add. The flexibility of how you migrate (VM or OS), where you migrate to (AWS or VMC) and more value-add by providing advanced capability like OS Modernization to enhance customers migration journey."

A better, more flexible way to Migrate to AWS!

RiverMeadow's new Migrate by VM capability gives you a better, faster and safer way to carry out mass migrations to AWS. No agents are required! No source credentials. Be up and migrating in hours vs days or weeks.

Feature Comparison RiverMeadow CloudEndure





OS-based / VM-based Both OS-based only Agentless Operation Yes No Agent-based Prerequisites N/A Yes Requires Credentials to Sources No Yes Support for Paravirtualized Sources Yes No Support for non-grub boot loaders Yes No OS Modernization Yes No Partition Resizing Targets Yes No

Key benefits of RiverMeadow's Cloud Migration Platform include:

Flexibility of Migration:

Ease of Deployment - The Platform set can be instantiated and ready for migration inside an hour

Flexibility of Deployment - SaaS or local deployment (in choice of public cloud hypervisor or on premise)

Speed of Migrations - Designed with the principles of speed and accuracy of migrations

OS Modernization - Retire legacy Operating Systems as you migrate; the only automated modernization technology endorsed by Microsoft for Windows OS upgrades

Multi-Cloud - Single Pane of Glass to handle all migration efforts to any private or public cloud

Data Only Migration - Decouples data from the OS

VDI Migration

Integrated Disaster Recovery – Migrate and Protect workloads

About RiverMeadow:

RiverMeadow provides a broad range of fixed-price Multi-Cloud Migration and Disaster Recovery Services and Product Capability to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk of moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public or private clouds.

