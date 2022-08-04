TDS reports second quarter 2022 results

2022 guidance reaffirmed

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,349 million for the second quarter of 2022, versus $1,311 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $18 million and $0.15, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $20 million and $0.17, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

"The TDS Family of Companies achieved a solid position halfway through the year," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular is vigorously enhancing its network, and TDS Telecom is executing on its strategy to drive residential broadband growth.

"At UScellular, higher ARPU contributed to service revenue growth for the second quarter. We are generating momentum in several of our growth areas, including fixed wireless and our tower portfolio.

"TDS Telecom continues to actively deploy fiber in expansion communities and inside our incumbent markets which, combined with higher revenue per connection, generated strong growth in residential broadband revenue in the quarter."

2022 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2022 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 4, 2022 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

2022 Estimated Results



UScellular Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Service revenues $3,100-$3,200 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $750-$900 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $925-$1,075 Unchanged Capital expenditures $700-$800 Unchanged





TDS Telecom Previous Current (Dollars in millions)



Total operating revenues $1,010-$1,040 Unchanged Adjusted OIBDA1 $260-$290 Unchanged Adjusted EBITDA1 $260-$290 Unchanged Capital expenditures $500-$550 Unchanged

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2022 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



2022 Estimated Results

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

N/A Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

N/A Income before income taxes (GAAP) $45-$195

$40-$70 Add back:





Interest expense 160

— Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 705

220 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $910-$1,060

$260-$290 Add back or deduct:





(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 15

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $925-$1,075

$260-$290 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 170

— Interest and dividend income 5

— Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$900

$260-$290



Actual Results

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2021

UScellular

TDS Telecom

UScellular

TDS Telecom (Dollars in millions)













Net income (GAAP) $ 74

$ 41

$ 160

$ 90 Add back:













Income tax expense 50

14

20

24 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 124

$ 56

$ 180

$ 114 Add back:













Interest expense 73

(4)

175

(5) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 342

106

678

198 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 539

$ 158

$ 1,033

$ 308 Add back or deduct:













Loss on impairment of licenses 3

—

—

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 8

1

23

2 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

—

(2)

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 550

$ 159

$ 1,054

$ 310 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 82

—

179

— Interest and dividend income 4

—

6

1 Other, net —

—

—

(1) Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 464

$ 158

$ 869

$ 310





Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for June 30, 2022, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Stock Repurchase

During the second quarter of 2022, TDS repurchased 966,124 of its Common Shares for $16 million and UScellular repurchased 294,721 of its Common Shares for $9 million.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on August 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/249925609 Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at

Access the call by phone at (888) 330-2384, conference ID: 1328528.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of June 30, 2022.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,296,000

4,335,000

4,380,000

4,391,000

4,399,000 Gross additions 128,000

126,000

165,000

145,000

141,000 Feature phones 4,000

2,000

3,000

2,000

3,000 Smartphones 90,000

89,000

122,000

103,000

98,000 Connected devices 34,000

35,000

40,000

40,000

40,000 Net additions (losses) (40,000)

(44,000)

(12,000)

(8,000)

(6,000) Feature phones (8,000)

(10,000)

(7,000)

(7,000)

(7,000) Smartphones (23,000)

(26,000)

5,000

2,000

6,000 Connected devices (9,000)

(8,000)

(10,000)

(3,000)

(5,000) ARPU1,2 $ 50.07

$ 49.71

$ 48.62

$ 48.12

$ 47.74 ARPA1,3 $ 130.43

$ 129.93

$ 127.14

$ 125.99

$ 125.25 Churn rate4 1.30 %

1.30 %

1.35 %

1.15 %

1.11 % Handsets 1.10 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

0.95 %

0.88 % Connected devices 2.73 %

2.70 %

3.08 %

2.59 %

2.69 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 490,000

495,000

513,000

518,000

507,000 Gross additions 56,000

55,000

63,000

74,000

65,000 Net additions (losses) (4,000)

(18,000)

(5,000)

11,000

10,000 ARPU2 $ 35.25

$ 34.59

$ 34.53

$ 35.05

$ 35.64 Churn rate4 4.07 %

4.84 %

4.39 %

4.09 %

3.66 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,370,000

32,370,000

32,127,000

31,865,000

31,493,000 Consolidated operating penetration5 15 %

15 %

15 %

16 %

16 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 268

$ 137

$ 321

$ 185

$ 148 Total cell sites in service 6,916

6,899

6,898

6,857

6,819 Owned towers 4,323

4,310

4,301

4,274

4,278







1 Q3 2021 Postpaid ARPU and ARPA amounts exclude $9 million of postpaid revenue related to an out-of-period error recorded in that quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Wireline, Incumbent 252,700

250,100

250,200

252,100

249,200 Wireline, Expansion 44,100

40,600

36,900

32,600

28,300 Cable 204,000

204,600

203,200

202,700

201,200 Total Broadband 500,800

495,200

490,300

487,400

478,700 Video 137,400

140,000

141,500

143,100

143,200 Voice 298,300

301,700

303,700

306,300

308,100 Total Residential connections 936,500

936,900

935,600

936,800

930,100 Commercial connections 250,700

260,000

264,300

269,000

274,400 Total connections 1,187,200

1,196,900

1,199,900

1,205,700

1,204,500



















Residential revenue per connection1 $ 59.67

$ 57.95

$ 57.86

$ 57.75

$ 57.66



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 120

$ 105

$ 151

$ 91

$ 99





Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular $ 1,027

$ 1,014

1 %

$ 2,037

$ 2,037

– TDS Telecom 256

252

2 %

507

501

1 % All Other2 66

45

47 %

120

91

32 %

1,349

1,311

3 %

2,664

2,629

1 % Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 806

796

1 %

1,573

1,561

1 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 172

180

(4) %

342

350

(2) % Loss on impairment of licenses 3

—

N/M

3

—

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 6

2

N/M

8

7

7 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

—

N/M

—

(1)

52 %

987

978

1 %

1,926

1,917

– TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 180

174

4 %

349

342

2 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 52

49

6 %

106

98

8 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

1

8 %

1

1

6 %

233

224

4 %

456

441

3 % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 61

46

35 %

116

94

25 % Depreciation and amortization 5

5

(24) %

8

9

(20) %

66

51

29 %

124

103

21 % Total operating expenses 1,286

1,253

3 %

2,506

2,461

2 % Operating income (loss)





















UScellular 40

36

10 %

111

120

(8) % TDS Telecom 23

28

(18) %

51

60

(14) % All Other2 —

(6)

N/M

(4)

(12)

65 %

63

58

8 %

158

168

(6) % Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 38

48

(21) %

83

90

(8) % Interest and dividend income 5

3

77 %

7

6

7 % Interest expense (40)

(86)

53 %

(72)

(138)

48 % Other, net —

—

N/M

—

(1)

N/M Total investment and other income (expense) 3

(35)

N/M

18

(43)

N/M Income before income taxes 66

23

N/M

176

125

41 % Income tax expense (benefit) 27

(11)

N/M

65

20

N/M Net income 39

34

15 %

111

105

6 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 4

7

(35) %

15

19

(20) % Net income attributable to TDS shareholders 35

27

28 %

96

86

11 % TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

7

N/M

35

9

N/M Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 18

$ 20

(13) %

$ 61

$ 77

(20) %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 115

115

–

115

115

– Basic earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 0.15

$ 0.18

(13) %

$ 0.53

$ 0.67

(21) %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 116

116

–

116

116

– Diluted earnings per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ 0.15

$ 0.17

(12) %

$ 0.52

$ 0.65

(20) %





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful. Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 111

$ 105 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 456

457 Bad debts expense 54

22 Stock-based compensation expense 23

24 Deferred income taxes, net 52

40 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (83)

(90) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 80

80 Loss on impairment of licenses 3

— (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 9

8 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net —

(1) Other operating activities 3

37 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (25)

37 Equipment installment plans receivable (25)

(32) Inventory (35)

(35) Accounts payable (6)

(106) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 7

6 Accrued taxes 131

(25) Accrued interest 1

(3) Other assets and liabilities (22)

(43) Net cash provided by operating activities 734

481







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (526)

(457) Cash paid for intangible assets (585)

(1,264) Cash received from investments —

3 Cash received from divestitures and exchanges 1

1 Advance payments for license acquisitions (1)

— Other investing activities (11)

2 Net cash used in investing activities (1,122)

(1,715)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 776

1,192 Repayment of long-term debt (228)

(1,301) Issuance of short-term debt 60

— Issuance of TDS Preferred Shares —

420 TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (4)

(5) UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (5)

(13) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (20)

(3) Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares (18)

(2) Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (76)

(49) Payment of debt and equity issuance costs (2)

(30) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)

(2) Other financing activities (2)

(6) Net cash provided by financing activities 479

201







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 91

(1,033)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 414

1,452 End of period $ 505

$ 419

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 466

$ 367 Accounts receivable, net 1,154

1,151 Inventory, net 213

178 Prepaid expenses 106

103 Income taxes receivable 58

184 Other current assets 54

61 Total current assets 2,051

2,044







Assets held for sale 17

18







Licenses 4,686

4,097







Goodwill 547

547







Other intangible assets, net 208

197







Investments in unconsolidated entities 483

479







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,553

4,361







Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,022

1,040







Other assets and deferred charges 675

710







Total assets $ 14,242

$ 13,493

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 11

$ 6 Accounts payable 443

481 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 243

236 Accrued interest 11

10 Accrued taxes 42

45 Accrued compensation 98

137 Short-term operating lease liabilities 146

141 Other current liabilities 240

124 Total current liabilities 1,234

1,180







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 971

921 Long-term operating lease liabilities 940

960 Other deferred liabilities and credits 879

759







Long-term debt, net 3,463

2,928







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 12

11







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,511

2,496 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

1,074 Treasury shares, at cost (463)

(461) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6

5 Retained earnings 2,810

2,812 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,939

5,927







Noncontrolling interests 804

807







Total equity 6,743

6,734







Total liabilities and equity $ 14,242

$ 13,493

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)





June 30, 2022





TDS

TDS

Corporate

Intercompany

TDS

UScellular

Telecom

& Other

Eliminations

Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 320

$ 130

$ 149

$ (133)

$ 466



















Licenses, goodwill and other intangible assets $ 4,677

$ 758

$ 6

$ —

$ 5,441 Investment in unconsolidated entities 441

4

46

(8)

483

$ 5,118

$ 762

$ 52

$ (8)

$ 5,924



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,671

$ 1,797

$ 85

$ —

$ 4,553



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 8

$ —

$ 3

$ —

$ 11 Non-current portion 3,118

3

342

—

3,463

$ 3,126

$ 3

$ 345

$ —

$ 3,474

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Wireline, Incumbent $ 88

$ 86

2 %

$ 173

$ 171

1 % Wireline, Expansion 12

8

48 %

22

15

51 % Cable 68

66

3 %

135

131

3 % Total residential 168

160

5 %

330

317

4 % Commercial 44

46

(6) %

87

93

(6) % Wholesale 45

45

(1) %

89

91

(2) % Total service revenues 256

251

2 %

507

500

1 % Equipment revenues —

—

(34) %

1

1

(6) % Total operating revenues 256

252

2 %

507

501

1 %























Cost of services 103

101

2 %

199

199

– Cost of equipment and products —

—

(9) %

—

—

11 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 77

73

6 %

150

143

4 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 52

49

6 %

106

98

8 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

1

8 %

1

1

6 % Total operating expenses 233

224

4 %

456

441

3 %























Operating income $ 23

$ 28

(18) %

$ 51

$ 60

(14) %



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 352

$ 315

$ 734

$ 481 Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment 256

236

526

457 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 96

$ 79

$ 208

$ 24





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

