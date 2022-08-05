Creatd Acquires Majority Stake in Stock Trading Social App, Orbit

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), today announced that it has completed its purchase of a majority ownership stake in Orbit Media, LLC ("Orbit"), a new app-based stock trading platform designed to empower a new generation of investors, providing users with a like-minded community as well as access to tools, content, and other resources to learn, train, and excel in the financial markets.

Orbit recently concluded its beta testing program and is expected to have its full launch by the end of the year.

Commented Creatd's Executive Chairman, Jeremy Frommer, "In my seat, I have spent a great deal of time analyzing the behavior of retail investors, particularly in regards to meme stocks and the communication forums dominated by discussions about them. Specifically, I've studied firsthand the amount of misinformation that tends to persist. Today, we have announced the purchase of a majority stake in Orbit, a new stock trading social app. Orbit is designed to enable open and fair discourse around stock trading, and within the underutilized small-cap space in particular. We expect Orbit's full launch to take place during the fourth quarter, launching a new era of interaction between retail investors and management teams–I have long been a strong proponent of the benefits of direct communications between management teams and shareholders, and of the power of social media platforms that have the ability to ensure the discussions remain fair and compliant. We expect to distribute the platform throughout Creatd's network and platform communities, as well as the audiences they attract."

For more information on Orbit and its launch plans, visit https://upinorbit.io/ .

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company dedicated to unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and consumers. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

