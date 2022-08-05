HealthLynked to Premier 'Forever: The End of Aging' Medical Documentary at CMX CinéBistro Theater in Naples, Florida on August 28th

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), ("HealthLynked" or the "Company") a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced it will be hosting a onetime screening of the documentary 'Forever: The End of Aging' at CMX CinéBistro theater on August 28th at 7 pm.

CMX CinéBistro is located at the Coastland Mall at 2000 9th St N, Naples, FL 34103. Tickets can be requested online at: https://foreverendofagingmovie.com/ or by calling 1-239-799-7116. Seating is limited for this premier screening.

'Forever' was written and directed by award-winning film and television writer Paul Castro, writer of the original screenplay 'August Rush.'

The film interviews experts from medical specialties including genomics, cancer diagnostics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, functional and regenerative medicine, and stem cell therapies, while exploring how these technologies are advancing medical treatments that could significantly impact our health and how long we will live.

The film features medical experts from around the country including:

Bob Gasparini – Cancer Genetics; Former President, NeoGenomics Laboratories

Michael Dent , M.D. – CEO of HealthLynked Patient Information Network

Chadwick Prodromos , M.D. – Stem Cell Therapy

Robert Mino , J.D. – Healthcare Patent Attorney

David Perlmutter , M.D. – Neurologist and Bestselling Author of 'Grain Brain' and 'Drop Acid'

Pam Hughes , D.O. – Functional Medicine and Nutritional Expert

Edwardo Maristany , M.D. – Functional Medicine, Genetic Testing, and Hyperbaric Medicine

Arnold Pallay , M.D. – Clinical Application of Genetic Testing

Randy Miller , M.D. – Cosmetic Surgeon

Ryan Smith – Founder of Tru Diagnostics

Robert Marx , DDS FACS- Facial Reconstruction

Jonathan Jay , M.D. - Urologist

Sharon Hausman-Cohen , M.D. – Harvard Trained Expert in Medical Genetics

Dr. Larry Antonucci – CEO of Lee Healthcare System

Learn more about 'Forever: The End of Aging' at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt19296904/

HealthLynked, along with its innovative technologies that improve communication between patients and doctors, is featured in the movie to demonstrate how individuals can participate in medical discoveries through information sharing. Hereditary medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease are caused by lifestyle and genetic factors. In "Forever," HealthLynked will discuss the power of data in determining the roles each of these play in diseases and how this information can lead to improved healthcare for everyone.

Dr. Michael Dent, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated "HealthLynked is excited to host the premier viewing of 'Forever: The End of Aging.' We are hopeful that the documentary will be picked up by an online streaming service so that a larger audience can learn more about how HealthLynked is working to advance healthcare through the efficient change of healthcare information. We are hopeful that one day medical conditions such as cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes, and even aging will be a thing of the past."

The HealthLynked app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

Apple

Android

About CMX CinéBistro

CMX Cinemas opened its first flagship dine-in theatre in April 2017 at Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL, ushering in a new era of luxury movie-going experiences. CMX provides state-of-the-art technology and luxurious reclining leather seats, that can be enjoyed through different types of experiences including: CMX CinéBistro, the luxury dine-in theatre concept with in-seat service featuring modern, rustic New-American cuisine from classically trained chefs, CMX Market Cinemas, a gourmet grab-and-go culinary and movie experience, and CMX Cinemas, the upgraded traditional theater with classic concessions.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

