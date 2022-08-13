THE LOOKS FROM BEYONCÉ'S RENAISSANCE ALBUM IS A SARTORIAL CELEBRATION OF FASHION FOR THE AGES

LED BY COSTUME DESIGNER MARNI SENOFONTE, THE WARDROBE PUTS A SPOTLIGHT ON EMERGING AND ICONIC DESIGNERS

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Beyoncé's seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, was released on Friday, July 29, it arrived to a global reception of epic proportions.

The originator of the visual album format, and the preeminent visual artist, was intentional in not leading with visuals, giving fans the opportunity to be listeners and not viewers, and allowing them to truly hear the music before they see it. However, a tease of the visuals appears in the album packaging of RENAISSANCE, and the fashion is not to be missed.

The styling team, led by costume designer and longtime Beyoncé collaborator, Marni Senofonte, explains "My goal was to mirror Beyoncé's song writing process by honoring the legends and pioneers of fashion as well as the participants of such genres including ball, house, techno, funk, R&B and hip-hop. My team and I aimed to create a fashion Renaissance by digging into the archives of legendary houses like Thierry Mugler, Gareth Pugh, Pierre Cardin to name a few, and scoured social media to discover and feature unknown and immerging designers which, at its core, is the essence of RENAISSANCE."

Credits for RENAISSANCE packaging imagery and fashion:

COSTUME DESIGN:

Marni Senofonte

STYLING ASSISTANTS TO MARNI SENOFONTE:

Vance Gamble

Damien Lloyd

Andrew McFarland

STYLIST:

KJ Moody

ASSISTANTS TO KJ MOODY:

Nichole Goodman

Tara Boyette

MASTER TAILOR:

Timothy White

PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT WARDROBE OPERATIONS MANAGER:

Ryan Dodson

ADDITIONAL CAST STYLING:

STYLIST: Willian Ylvisaker

STYLIST: Lateef Abdulah

ASSISTANT: Hannah Norman

ASSISTANT: Joyce Onuorah

TAILORING: L.V.D.F.

HAIR:

Neal Farinah

Nakia Rachon

Kim Kimble

MAKEUP:

Francesca Tolot

Rokael Lizama

PHOTOGRAPHY:

Carlijn Jacobs and Mason Poole

On Friday, August 12th, Beyoncé released the official visual teaser for the first track on the album, "I'M THAT GIRL" on YouTube. The video features clips of Beyoncé from the to be released visuals featuring a taste of the fashion feast to come. Watch Here.

FASHION CREDITS FOR "I'M THAT GIRL" OFFICIAL TEASER:

COSTUME DESIGNER/STYLIST:

Marni Senofonte

MARNI SENOFONTE'S ASSISTANTS:

Vance Gamble

Damien Lloyd



STYLING ASSISTANTS:

Larry Simmons

Yerocko Obama

Elisa Jane

Andrew McFarland

Louis "LC LUXX"

Kristen Jackson

Kelsey Triesch

Franceleslia Millien

Abby Rosegold

Kirsten Reader

Victoria Hastings

WARDROBE SUPERVISORS:

Radedel Ortiz

Sammi Shapiro

SPECIAL GUEST STYLIST:

B. Åkerlund

ADDITIONAL STYLIST:

KJ Moody

ASSISTANTS TO KJ MOODY:

Nichole Goodman

Tara Boyette

PERSONAL WARDROBE / PERSONAL COSTUMER:

Ryan Dodson

MASTER TAILOR:

Timothy White

ADDITIONAL TAILORING:

Arturo Padilla and Cristina Padilla of Rancho Tailors

HAIR:

Neal Farinah

Nakia Rachon

MAKEUP:

Francesca Tolot

Rokael Lizama

DESIGNERS IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE:

Annakiki, Wolford, Collini Milano, Burberry, Thierry Mugler, Manuel Albarran, Gentle Monster, Melissa Simon Hartman, Alexandre Vauthier, David Koma, Bottega Venetta, Balenciaga, Dominnico, Bethany Cordwell, La Perla, Commando, GCDS, Chris Habana, Dolce & Gabanna, Heidi Lee, Georgina Trevino, Destree, Alaia, Sarah Sokol Millinery, Miu Miu, Luis De Javier, LVDF, Vex, Jimmy Choo, Yvan Tufenkjian, Amina Muaddi, Anna Karin-Karlsson, House Of Emmanuele, Caroline Reznik, Michael Schmidt, Christian Louboutin.

About Parkwood Entertainment

Parkwood Entertainment is a film and production company, record label and management firm founded by entertainer and entrepreneur, Beyoncé in 2010. With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, the company houses departments in music, film, video, live performances and concert production, management, business development, marketing, digital, creative, philanthropy, and publicity. Under its original name, Parkwood Pictures, the company released the film Cadillac Records (2008), in which Beyoncé starred and co-produced. The company has also released the films Obsessed (2009), with Beyoncé as star and executive producer, the winner of the Peabody Award for Entertainment, Lemonade (2017), the Emmy®-nominated Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019), which documents Beyoncé's history-making performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2018, and the Emmy®-winning Black Is King (2020). Parkwood Entertainment produced The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour (2013-2014), The Formation World Tour (2016), and the aforementioned "Homecoming" performances at Coachella (2018) and co-produced the ON THE RUN Tour (2014) and ON THE RUN II (2018).

