Meet the Global Thought Leaders taking us into a new economy

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In times of disruption, the winners in business will be those agile enough to respond effectively to emerging trends. As disruption affects the fundamental assumptions we have made about the world and economy, a new generation of leaders is stepping up to find and exploit these new opportunities.

In an uncertain world, TBD Media Group’s Global Thought Leaders campaign explores the strategies of the businesses creating the world of tomorrow (PRNewsfoto/TBD Media Group) (PRNewswire)

Global Thought Leaders, a campaign by acclaimed production company TBD Media Group is bringing the stories of the world's most innovative businesses from across sectors to showcase their vision of the future.

TBD Media Group, which has built a reputation for providing a platform for the world's most important businesses to tell their stories, is highlighting the ways in which Global Thought Leaders are both responding to and driving change.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"We face a future that is uncertain. Within that uncertainty we can choose to be pessimistic or optimistic. The Global Thought Leaders see opportunity in uncertainty. History has shown us time and again that it takes leadership to identify these opportunities early and be ahead of the pack in defining the landscape for others."

The Global Thought Leaders documentary series will provide valuable insights into how today's businesses are taking action to shape the future of the planet.

Companies featured in this launch:

Alluvial Agriculture Nigeria , Sysmex Astrego , Ecolab , Huesker Synthetic , Hyster-Yale Group , InterContinental Energy , Indena Spa , SAP SuccessFactors , StepStone Deutschland , UniqAir , vcita .

More information on the Global Thought Leaders Campaign may be found here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/ and https://www.cbsnews.com/video/playlist/tbd-media/

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

