Ascend Partners with Agency Collective As The Preferred Payments & Financing Platform For 700+ Insurance Agencies & Independent Agents Across The US

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ascend , the first modern insurance payments platform, has been officially endorsed by The AC as their preferred payments and financing platform for its vast member network.

Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated all-in-one financing, collections, and payables. The AC is a premier network partner for insurance agencies. They host a network of over 700 agencies and help agents transition from captive to independent models. They are committed to the success of the independent agency channel across the insurance industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with The AC and their network of agency members as we believe in serving the independent agency channel and their clients," said Chris Peabody, Head of Strategic Partnerships . "This partnership will help ease the transition so many agents are making into the independent model by providing them with our modern payments platform that simplifies and streamlines the insurance payments process for all parties involved – including agents and agencies of all sizes."

The AC is aligned with Ascend in terms of forward-thinking technology solutions for independent agents to improve internal processes and provide a modern checkout. Their network of agency members will be able to leverage Ascend's technology to solve the inefficiencies of today's agency bill and premium financing processes.

"We pride ourselves on working with innovators and companies that not only align with our mission to help independent agents but also enhance it," says Kenny Urbania, CEO at The AC . "Ascend is tackling one of, if not the, biggest pain points that agents are dealing with – the antiquated and cumbersome payments system. We're proud to endorse them and engrain them into our network of agents."

This is one of many partnerships and alignments Ascend has been a part of this year, as they deepen their relationships with other insurtechs, MGAs, AMS, and carriers to complement the innovations being made by companies in the insurance market.

About Ascend

Ascend is the modern insurance payments platform that provides automated all-in-one financing, collections, and payables. Founded by two-time insurtech entrepreneurs Andrew Wynn and Praveen Chekuri, Ascend helps distributors sell more by eliminating labor-intensive, expensive processes while providing customers with the great online checkout and financing experience they've come to expect. To learn more, please visit https://useascend.com/ .

About The Agency Collective

The AC is a new type of agency network that offers a suite of tools to its partner agencies. It was founded in 2019 by a group of formerly Nationwide agents who are now independent. The AC currently works with close to 700 agencies of all sizes, whose continued growth is supported through carrier access, business tools, and services.

